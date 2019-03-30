Twitter Suspends Account of Pro-LIfe Movie the Weekend It’s Released

The new Democrats who are in control of all communication are fascists and people better start paying attention. A new case in point is the movie ‘Unplanned’ that had their account suspended the weekend of its release.

Twitter took it down because of the mob reporting it with their army of accounts. It’s the same mob that scares advertisers into dropping Fox shows. This is the mob that almost destroyed Rush and attacks Jeanine Pirro, Tucker, Hannity, and others. These are the anonymous social media haters that go after people like Justice Kavanaugh and stir up the other haters. They send a false impression. Coincidentally, the Brock-Soros Media Matters has the same targets.

These are not normal times. We are in a full-fledged war with hard-left lunatics who have taken over the Democratic Party.

The movie was only down for a short time. Activist Lila Rose posted the information and it went viral quickly.

Twitter just suspended @UnplannedMovie during the weekend of its theatrical release.@jack why are they suspended? You’ve banned both my & @LiveAction account from all promotions simply bc we’re pro-life. Have you banned this account because it challenges your pro-abortion bias? pic.twitter.com/TBarDx2sU4 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 30, 2019

It is back now, and the movie picked up followers.

Please follow them and show the mob we are out there and we do care about our rights and everyone’s rights.

We would like to thank the people who maliciously and falsely reported UnplannedMovie to @Twitter.

Notice followers before and after.

Your move… #unplannedreaction pic.twitter.com/dHZ7Xxz8u5 — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) March 30, 2019

Nearly 8K new followers to our Unplannedmovie page in the last hour since @Twitter suspended and reinstated our account.

We are truly grateful and blessed at by the outpouring of support we have seen.

Thank you everyone for taking the time to go out and see Unplanned this weekend pic.twitter.com/SB9f3i7QAZ — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) March 30, 2019

“It is a sad time we live in when corporations can remove individuals freedom of speech at will. When did we empower these corporations to have such authority More importantly why do we empower them to do so?” Cary Solomon, the co-writer/director Unplannedhttps://t.co/YPFJoGzZr7 — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) March 30, 2019