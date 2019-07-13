Twitter Tells Me How to Become Popular on Their Platform

This is how you don’t get banned! I am not sure if Twitter is trying to dumb down Americans or this is really what people spend hours watching on Twitter. I received some vital information on how to become popular on Twitter in an email from the social media platform Saturday.

I was interested because @Jack hates me and anyone who posts here on this site.

This is the email:

Titled, How to talk Twitter, the email begins with a fox eating a shoe. They write after the video, “These top videos on Twitter are the most played for a reason. Take a look, and then join the conversation about them by tapping, Reply.”

We did not REPLY!

Following are the videos they want me to mimic. Lots of cute animals, but not interested.

This Week in Twitter Videos: 😍🐶🐱



OMG, NEED WE SAY MORE???