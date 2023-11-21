Twitter/X Files Files Thermonuclear Lawsuit Against Media Matters

X filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, stating that the publisher “knowingly and maliciously” misrepresented the amount of antisemitic content on the platform.

The media watchdog released a report on Thursday that accused X of placing ads for brands next to pro-Hitler and white nationalist accounts.

Elon Musk vowed to fight and file a thermonuclear lawsuit.

“Not a single authentic user on X saw IBM’s, Comcast’s, or Oracle’s ads next to the content in Media Matters’ article,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino asserted in a post on X. “Only two users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters.”

The lawsuit is filed against Media Matters and the report’s author, Eric Hananoki, a senior investigative reporter at Media Matters.

The lawsuit claims the Media Matters article is “false, defamatory and misleading.” Musk alleges that the outlet did not “find” the offensive ads next to more reputable ones but “created” them via “inorganic” use of the site to “manufacture the harmful perception that X is at best an incompetent content moderator … or even worse that X was somehow indifferent or even encouraging to Nazi and racist ideology,” The Wrap reports.

#BREAKING Twitter/X Corp officially files lawsuit against Media Matters. pic.twitter.com/vXS7N5MzxX — Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) November 21, 2023

