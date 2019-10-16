Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Brings in Communistic Censorship with New Rules

The leftists have been whining about Twitter failing to silence the President. It was an issue at last night’s debates with fascistic Harris demanding it over and over. Besides, Jeff Zucker wants it, especially since it’s the only way for the President and Democrat opponents to get the word out.

Over 4 minutes of the debate was devoted to Kamala Harris’ demand that Twitter suspend Trump’s account. It’s an issue CNN President Jeff Zucker has pushed, according to a whistleblower inside CNN. https://t.co/H9DmRO5kte Zucker once gushed about Harris maybe becoming president. https://t.co/akn8QHwYop — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2019

As a result, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey revealed his new plan to prevent users from retweeting, replying to or liking tweets posted by “world leaders” that violate the monopolistic, leftist Twitter terms of service.

In a blog post, Twitter explained: “We want to make it clear today that the accounts of world leaders are not above our policies entirely.”

Here are some examples of the new terms of service:

Promotion of terrorism.

Threats of violence against an individual.

Posting private information, such as a home address or personal phone number;

Posting intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent;

Engaging in behaviors relating to child sexual exploitation; and

Encouraging or promoting self-harm.

Terror-tied people like Rashida and Omar will be thrilled with the second one. They, and CAIR, constantly claim any criticism of them is inciting violence.

Twitter then said that in cases “involving a world leader, we will err on the side of leaving the content up if there is a clear public interest in doing so.”

However, they might even delete a world leader’s tweet if enough people complain about it.

Since Soros has the twitter troll army, we know how that will go. This is the dangerous slippery slope. We’ve crossed the Rubicon. And it’s just in time for 2020.