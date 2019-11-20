Three important takeaways from Sondland’s testimony

WHY WAS THAT AID HELD UP?

Adam Schiff has not yet published Mark Sandy’s testimony about why the Ukraine aid was held back. This could negate everything of any import that Gordon Sondland is saying. According to Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is not allowed to speak about it, it changes the entire understanding.

Sondland SPECULATED why there was a hold on aid & shared his GUESS re linkage; a reminder why the depo transcript of Mark Sandy from OMB should’ve been released by now.

Inconvenient truth: POTUS told Sondland “no quid pro quo” & the aid was released w/out any new investigations. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 20, 2019

The answers yesterday by OMB’s Mark Sandy, at the latest closed door impeachment depo, re the hold on $ to Ukraine, definitely didn’t fit Schiff’s fairy tale bribery narrative…not by a long shot. This transcript & all other transcripts MUST be released BEFORE the next hearing. pic.twitter.com/iu5vnp6mxF — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 17, 2019

WHY DIDN’T SONDLAND INCLUDE THE PRESIDENT’S MOST IMPORTANT STATEMENT IN HIS TESTIMONY?

Minority attorney Steve Castor expressed frustration that Sondland left out Trump saying “no quid pro quo” from his opening statement. “It was not purposeful, trust me,” Sondland says.

He did not have a good answer for that.

Sondland said he was already over 45 minutes in his statement and that it would take him another 30 minutes to add this statement from President Trump. That is absurd. It would have taken him a few minutes. He is a bald-faced liar.

Whoever helped him write this statement likely didn’t want that included.

Sonland relates a conversation he had with President Trump: SONLAND: What do you want from Ukraine? TRUMP: I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. I just want Zelensky to do the right thing, to do what he ran on. pic.twitter.com/ICmbe54I9y — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 20, 2019

HOW ABOUT THIS

He makes stuff up.

Wow.@RepMikeTurner: "Mr. Sondland, let's be clear: no one on this planet—not Donald Trump, Rudy Guiliani, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo—no one told you aid was tied to political investigations, is that correct." Gordon Sondland: "That's correct." Game over. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 20, 2019

Everything he said was based on speculation.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED

The President repeated the key phrases and the media filmed his notes to mock him. That’s what the MSM got out of the President’s comments in the clip.