Three important takeaways from Sondland's testimony

By
M. Dowling
-
0

WHY WAS THAT AID HELD UP?

Adam Schiff has not yet published Mark Sandy’s testimony about why the Ukraine aid was held back. This could negate everything of any import that Gordon Sondland is saying. According to Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is not allowed to speak about it, it changes the entire understanding.

WHY DIDN’T SONDLAND INCLUDE THE PRESIDENT’S MOST IMPORTANT STATEMENT IN HIS TESTIMONY?

Minority attorney Steve Castor expressed frustration that Sondland left out Trump saying “no quid pro quo” from his opening statement. “It was not purposeful, trust me,” Sondland says.

He did not have a good answer for that.

Sondland said he was already over 45 minutes in his statement and that it would take him another 30 minutes to add this statement from President Trump. That is absurd. It would have taken him a few minutes. He is a bald-faced liar.

Whoever helped him write this statement likely didn’t want that included.

HOW ABOUT THIS
He makes stuff up.

Everything he said was based on speculation.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED

The President repeated the key phrases and the media filmed his notes to mock him. That’s what the MSM got out of the President’s comments in the clip.

