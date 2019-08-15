Two monsters here illegally raped same little 11-year old

By
S.Noble
-
1

Two illegal immigrants have been charged with second-degree rape of the same 11-year-old girl in Maryland.

Montgomery County Police arrested Mauricio Barrera-Navidad, 29, of Damascus, Maryland, and Carlos Palacios-Amaya, 28, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, for allegedly raping the same under-aged girl on multiple occasions, WJLA reports.

The little girl told a social worker in July.

One of the monsters, Palacios-Amaya took photos on his cell phone.

