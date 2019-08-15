Two monsters here illegally raped same little 11-year old

Two illegal immigrants have been charged with second-degree rape of the same 11-year-old girl in Maryland.

Montgomery County Police arrested Mauricio Barrera-Navidad, 29, of Damascus, Maryland, and Carlos Palacios-Amaya, 28, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, for allegedly raping the same under-aged girl on multiple occasions, WJLA reports.

The little girl told a social worker in July.

One of the monsters, Palacios-Amaya took photos on his cell phone.

29yo Mauricio Berrera-Navidad of Damascus, Md. + 28yo Carlos Palacios-Amaya of Gaithersburg, Md. are accused of raping an 11-year-old Germantown, Md. girl. MoCo Police say the men (both friends with the victim's older brother) committed the rapes on separate occasions.

One suspect orally, vaginally and anally raped the middle schooler on multiple occasions, authorities allege. The victim recalled one instance where that same suspect "used his cell phone to video record the two of them having sex," police noted.