Two of the Dumbest Comments from Presidential Candidates This Week

It is only Tuesday and we are already prepared to share the dumbest comments from presidential candidates this week. The comments are typical for these two feckless candidates.

NTK News reports that Banal Beto, otherwise known as Robert Francis O’Rourke, is using Wikipedia to develop his political expertise.

O’Rourke was meeting with Penn State students when he asked if the students had an in-state tuition advantage.

“Yeah, for sure,” one of the students responded.

“So, according to Wikipedia, my source on this, after financial aid kicks in, the average tuition is $29,000. Does that sound right?” O’Rourke asked.

Since Wikipedia is a user-generated, crowd-sourced encyclopedia, it is not adequate as a source of information for a presidential candidate or even a sixth grader’s school report.

The fact that he would proudly use them as a source to students at an intellectually elite school, should tell us why he is called Banal Beto.

Kirsten Gillibrand was even worse.

Kirsten Gillibrand says immigration is NOT a national security issue. First of all, it’s illegal immigration, and, secondly, we don’t know who is coming into the country from some of the most dangerous areas of the world. Mexican cartels are taking over entire cities and MS-13 is exploding. How is that NOT a national security issue?

Democrats have turned the Statue of Liberty from a symbol of freedom to an invitation for anonymous people, including criminals, to come into the country illegally. Gillibrand uses that false comparison in the second clip.

She also wants to get rid of “private” prisons. That is an open borders policy since ICE uses them.

First look at this very short clip and then the slightly longer one.