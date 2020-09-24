Two officers down, shot in Louisville during BLM ‘protest’

Update: One officer is being treated, another is undergoing surgery, and their injuries are non-life-threatening. A suspect is in police custody. One man is tweeting that his son is one of the injured and was shot four times.

~~~

Louisville’s mostly peaceful protesters’ are setting fires, smashing windows, and shooting at police. Ten shots were fired at police and Fox News is reporting that two officers are down.

This could not have happened without the media. The media pushed a fake narrative for months since the tragic March ACCIDENTAL shooting of Breonna Taylor. They were helped by virtue-signaling celebrities. Our media is evil and they have blood on their hands.

Democrats have no small part in this.

A Fox News reporter just said at 9:38 that “perhaps there was some criminal activity here.” Perhaps??? Geraldo said Breonna Taylor was shot in her bed and that’s not true. Can’t the media get anything right? All the media is misreporting.

A lot of these ‘protesters’ are gang people — criminals — riled up by paid leftist organizers. They say they are Black Lives Matter. They are militants, just like the Black Panthers.

Watch:

BREAKING: Shots fired at Louisville protest “They shot real guns at the police” pic.twitter.com/B4bhoF2y65 — Nurse Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@rn__deplorable) September 24, 2020

That’s it folks. They’ve crossed the line. Black Lives Matter militants are shooting police in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/eY0ihTaa61 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Everyone just scattered after several loud bangs. I can’t confirm what it was, but police moved in quickly and everyone started to run. pic.twitter.com/UYaR8u6SUK — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020

Officer down in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/iAoVgibsQa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

This could be ended very quickly if the police were allowed to do their job.

ANARCHY

It is complete anarchy and it’s what Democrats clearly want. These organizers are funded. Antifa has a strong presence and is setting fires:

Dumpster fires have been set. One contained a firework, which went off shortly after this photo was taken pic.twitter.com/9JTTJk2qIw — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Another fire just set at the Hall of Justice and police warn that it’s an unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/ma8dEfXfqh — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

DEVELOPING: Rioters appeared to set off fireworks before someone opened fire on police in Downtown Louisville, striking at least one officer; The FBI’s Louisville division is sending in a SWAT team. pic.twitter.com/9QHFlbaJMk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 24, 2020

Evil New Yorker Linda Sarsour is leading rioters:

