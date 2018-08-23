Two Police Officers Suspended for Leaking Video of Denver Mayor’s Son Cursing Out a Cop

Two Colorado police officers, Paul Timmons and Judy Gurley-Lutkin, were suspended for one day for prematurely releasing body-cam footage of the Denver mayor’s son cursing and screaming at a police officer.

The footage went viral and proved embarrassing for the mayor.

The son, Jordan Hancock, 22, was pulled over March 23 by an Aurora police officer for going 65 mph in a 50 mph zone. Despite reportedly being caught driving without a license, Hancock became belligerent toward Aurora police officer Paul McClendon and began cursing him out.

Hancock told McClendon, “Because that’s my motherf—ing dad,” when the officer asked why the title of the car was in the name of Denver’s mayor.

He became even more agitated when McClendon said he needed to take a photo of the 22-year-old because he was driving without a license. The officer had already processed a speeding ticket. You ain’t taking my picture,” Jordan said. “B—-, my dad’s the mayor, you f—ing f—–,” he told the officer.

The police department found no wrongdoing by McClendon. Internal affairs, however, did find McClendon showed the body camera footage to Timmons, who recorded it with his cell phone and played it to Gurley-Lutkin. The officer then showed it to her husband.

Hancock has personally apologized to McClendon and paid the $275 fine for the speeding ticket, FOX31 reported. He wouldn’t apologize on air, however, and was just as nasty to the reporters.

