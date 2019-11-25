Two Polls Show Black Americans Are Moving Towards Donald J. Trump

By
M. Dowling
-
0

“The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”

~ Donald J. Trump

In the 2016 presidential election, only 8% of Black Americans voted for President Trump. That might change in 2020.  Two new polls by Rasmussen and Emerson College found that 34% of Black Americans say they approve of the job Trump is doing as President.

Some are questioning Rasmussen’s approach but he believes likely voters is the most accurate measurement. In fact, he predicted the results of the 2016 election accurately.

THE POLLS

THE PRESIDENT’S EMPHASIS ON BLACK AMERICANS

JOBS

As a result of President Trump’s policies, Black Americans are experiencing historically low unemployment numbers.

A SECOND CHANCE

President Trump’s historic “First Step Act” has given Black Americans imprisoned for non-violent crimes a second chance.

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Federal reports show that 91.3% of the people who received retroactive sentencing reductions due to the passage of the First Step Act are black and are the victims of sentence disparities such as the three strike rule. And 98% are male.

According to The Crime Report, the United States Sentencing Commission (USSC) reports that the sentences were reduced by an average of 73 months (which is 29.4%), thanks to the re-sentencing provisions allowed under the Act.

In addition to shortening mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offense [we think all drug offenses are violent in terms of the effects], the First Step Act also requires re-sentencing to be applied retroactively to individuals convicted of crack cocaine offenses before 2010, which is when the federal government reduced disparities between crack and powder cocaine offenses.

OPPORTUNITY ZONES

Opportunity Zones are working. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said to President Trump at the Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Order “without any question, without out your leadership our Senate would not have made the decision to take it up in 2018 so when it passes the credit starts at the White House and starts with President Donald J. Trump.”

RULE CHANGES

The president’s labor secretary made two rule changes that are major victories for minorities. Associates Health Plans opens up more opportunities for millions of small business owners to access affordable health care options, previously not afforded to them under Obamacare. Additionally, with the support of people like BET Founder Robert L. Johnson, the Labor Department’s Auto portability rule change for 401ks allowing Americans, especially minorities the ability to preserve their retirement savings when they change jobs, preventing people from having to cash out and face harsh financial penalties.

BLACK COLLEGES

He has prioritized historically Black colleges.

WINNING

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...