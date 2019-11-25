Two Polls Show Black Americans Are Moving Towards Donald J. Trump

“The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.” ~ Donald J. Trump

In the 2016 presidential election, only 8% of Black Americans voted for President Trump. That might change in 2020. Two new polls by Rasmussen and Emerson College found that 34% of Black Americans say they approve of the job Trump is doing as President.

Some are questioning Rasmussen’s approach but he believes likely voters is the most accurate measurement. In fact, he predicted the results of the 2016 election accurately.

Our Twitter Follower Roee spotted this from the Emerson College poll just out. It apparently indicates current Black Registered Voter Approval for @POTUS at 34.5%. https://t.co/nS9rw0ATCc — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 23, 2019

Analyzing Black Likely Voter Support for President Trump In our view, pollsters using ‘live-call-from-a-stranger’ or so-called “gold standard” live surveying techniques while simultaneously not dropping their Likely Voters screens are working today at a disadvantage. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/X1qQSEEhuL — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 23, 2019

So when Mrs. @deneenborelli – a friend & an engaged supporter of @realDonaldTrump today presents a snapshot of our privacy-focused daily likely voter results, please remember, not all survey samples & collection techniques are equal or comparable. (Remember Nov 9th 2016?) 3/3 pic.twitter.com/E60joLWlNu — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 23, 2019

As a result of President Trump’s policies, Black Americans are experiencing historically low unemployment numbers.

President Trump’s historic “First Step Act” has given Black Americans imprisoned for non-violent crimes a second chance.

Federal reports show that 91.3% of the people who received retroactive sentencing reductions due to the passage of the First Step Act are black and are the victims of sentence disparities such as the three strike rule. And 98% are male.

According to The Crime Report, the United States Sentencing Commission (USSC) reports that the sentences were reduced by an average of 73 months (which is 29.4%), thanks to the re-sentencing provisions allowed under the Act.

In addition to shortening mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offense [we think all drug offenses are violent in terms of the effects], the First Step Act also requires re-sentencing to be applied retroactively to individuals convicted of crack cocaine offenses before 2010, which is when the federal government reduced disparities between crack and powder cocaine offenses.

Opportunity Zones are working. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said to President Trump at the Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Order “without any question, without out your leadership our Senate would not have made the decision to take it up in 2018 so when it passes the credit starts at the White House and starts with President Donald J. Trump.”

Great article highlighting Senator Tim Scott’s take on opportunity Zones and the great potential countless communities have under the OZ Legislation! https://t.co/mPXK3IQzVx — Oprine Opportunity Funds (@OprineF) November 23, 2019

The president’s labor secretary made two rule changes that are major victories for minorities. Associates Health Plans opens up more opportunities for millions of small business owners to access affordable health care options, previously not afforded to them under Obamacare. Additionally, with the support of people like BET Founder Robert L. Johnson, the Labor Department’s Auto portability rule change for 401ks allowing Americans, especially minorities the ability to preserve their retirement savings when they change jobs, preventing people from having to cash out and face harsh financial penalties.

He has prioritized historically Black colleges.

“Trump 2020 baby!”@realDonaldTrump will win in 2020, and he’s going to do it with the help of millions of Black voters! @TheDailyShow #woke https://t.co/4bXrfW4jF2 pic.twitter.com/QCzuzXxBul — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) November 24, 2019