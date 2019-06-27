Two SCOTUS Rulings & Disgraceful Lies out of CBS

There were Supreme Court Rulings today one on gerrymandering and the other on putting a citizenship question on the census.

The Supreme Court has blocked federal courts from ruling on gerrymandering and is leaving those decisions to the states, but they blocked the citizenship question for now. Thank Justice Roberts for that.

GERRYMANDERING

Democrats wanted the federal government to go into states and tell them what they can do on the issue. The Supreme Court didn’t do that. They followed the Constitution and left it to the lower courts and state courts.

George Soros, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, and others have put enormous time and funds into controlling gerrymandering, eliminating that as a way for Republicans to maintain some power.

Justice Kagan dissented, saying the Supreme Court decision was “a sad day for democracy.” Maybe so, but it was a good day for the Republic.

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin thinks it’s the end of the world. Many in the media think it’s calamitous.

It’s ridiculous. Democrats do the same gerrymandering the Republicans do.

The problem really is that Democrats have used the courts to help them gain power and that didn’t happen today.

CBSN reported the case as one of power seeking by Republicans, but, in fact, it’s power-seeking by Democrats. CBSN is a disgrace for reporting it this way. The Republicans don’t want the federal government to assume more power. That’s what Democrats want.

CBS is disgracefully dishonest.

THE CENSUS QUESTION

On the second court decision, there was no decision on the merits, but the citizenship question was blocked until the Trump Commerce Department provides more evidence. There probably isn’t enough time to do this before 2020. Roberts joined the Democrats in this decision.

Justice Thomas wrote, “For the first time ever, the Court invalidates an agency action solely because it questions the sincerity of the agency’s otherwise adequate rationale.”

CBSN didn’t mention that.

CBSN presented it from the Democrat perspective only, but why should SCOTUS now get to decide what questions an Executive agency is allowed to put on its forms? Why do they have to ‘buy’ anything?

Democrats gain assembly seats and money based on the number of illegal aliens. It gives them power. They are afraid that the question will discourage illegals from answering it and they will lose population numbers, money, and consequently, power.

THE PRESIDENT SEEKS A DELAY IN THE CENSUS ITSELF

The President is now seeking a delay in the 2020 census to allow for a conclusion in his plan to add a question on citizenship to the census. Trump tweeted it “seems totally ridiculous” for the government not to ask such a basic question.”

“I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the…United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter.”

It’s unclear if this is possible. Meanwhile, the Justice Department expressed disappointment over the decision.

CBSN’S DISHONEST REPORTING

In another case of dishonest reporting, CBSN is still playing up the lie that the father and daughter who drowned were “fleeing” El Salvador. They did not flee. They left to join relatives who are in the United States illegally and to live better.

The New York Times reported what the family actually said. Relatives of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, have indicated that although the family, which included wife and mother Tania Vanessa Ávalos, were hoping to request asylum in the United States, they were not victims of violence in their homeland, according to a report by The New York Times Wednesday.

According to CBSN, the now-deceased father spent two or three months seeking asylum in the U.S. while in Mexico and was frustrated. However, he had no grounds for asylum. And the NY Times said today that he was not seeking asylum.

The late Mr. Martinez Ramirez decided to enter illegally with his family, taking them into a dangerous river. I ended in tragedy. He heroically tried to save his baby and never let go. The media and their political allies are blaming the President and the USA as usual, although both have no responsibility for this.

This is a tragic story and the Democrats have exploited it, along with the awful picture of the father and child by the bank of the river. They are doing it to present a false narrative.

If they cared so much, why didn’t they care about the little dead child abandoned in the desert in Mexico two weeks ago? Why don’t they care about the women and children raped by the monsters escorting them? Where are the Democrats on terrorists, criminals, and drugs coming in?

We can blame Congress, corruption, and Democrats’ open borders for this, but we can’t blame America or the President if we are being honest..