Two-Tier Justice! Tim Kaine’s Antifa Son Pays $236 in Fines for Rioting, Resisting Arrest

Woody Kaine, son of the Marxist former running mate to Hillary Clinton, Virginia senator Tim Kaine, got a slap on the wrist after he actively participated in a violent street riot and resisted arrested.

We have a two-tier justice system here in the United States.

Sarah Peck, a spokeswoman for Senator Kaine, lied, saying: Some were charged for disruptive activity at the rally but Woody behaved peacefully there and faced no such charges.

He has now been ordered to pay a whopping $236 in fines and will be on probation until December 11, 2018, Fox Insider reports.

Tim Kaine’s son Woody was running with the Communist Antifa when he did a lot more than behave peacefully.

Tim Kaine’s son Woody was arrested and charged after violently engaging in an Antifa assault while wearing a mask at a March 4 Trump event. He resisted arrest. According to Pioneer Press: In the end, it took three officers, a “knee strike” and a chemical spray to subdue Kaine after he was identified as one of the counterprotesters who allegedly used fireworks or a smoke bomb to disrupt a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the Minnesota State Capitol, according to police spokesman Steve Linders. Linwood Michael Kaine, who attended Carleton College and lives in Minneapolis, and four others were immediately arrested on suspicion of second-degree riot. A sixth person was cited for disorderly conduct. A seventh was later arrested. Kaine was among the ‘protesters’ who clashed with supporters of Mr. Trump, as they media put it, outside the Minnesota State Capitol. The group disrupted the rally with air horns, whistles, chants, punches and a smoke bomb, according to the Pioneer Press. They were actually black-clad Antifa Communist rioters — the worst of the worst. St. Paul police arrested Linwood Michael Kaine, 24 and the four others near Rice Street and University Avenue, less than a block from the Capitol. After the group ran and a St. Paul police officer detained Kaine, “he turned around and squared up to fight with the officer. When the truth leaked out, it was found that it took three officers to subdue him. He was arrested on two charges of rioting but only charged with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and concealing his identity in public. Sen. Kaine released a statement at the time to the Pioneer Press through a spokesperson: “We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues,” he said. “They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.”