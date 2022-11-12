Two World War II Era Planes Have Midair Collision in Dallas!

By Mark Schwendau

There has been an incident at the Dallas Executive Airport during the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Airshow and Dallas Fire and Rescue is responding. Videos are now widely circulating on the Internet as follows:

“Midair collision” – NorCal Aviation

The videos appear to show a Bell P-63 Kingcobra come up and above from behind a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress when the Kingcobra collided and cuts through the top of the B-17. The two aircraft crashed leaving no survivors at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow in Texas at around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. “At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft.”

This particular B-17 is known for giving rides to the public for a fee but this particular flight no show attendees were believed to be onboard as this was a war reenactment.

It is not know why the Kingcobra seemingly plunged into the B-17.

Tragic footage out of Dallas airshow involving a mid air collision between B-17 bomber and another plane. pic.twitter.com/xKqrIDUFAH — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) November 12, 2022

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related