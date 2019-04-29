TX Dems support hard-left candidates & an influence peddler

An Emerson College poll of Democratic Primary voters in Texas shows fake Hispanic Socialist Beto O’Rourke and swamp critter Joe Biden in a dead heat. Communist Bernie Sanders is right behind.

All those ‘new Americans’ are changing the face of the state of Texas and the country. We should be concerned. In the past, Socialists and Communists would never have gotten this kind of support.

The poll released Monday shows: 23 percent of Texas primary voters support Biden, an influence peddler and China’s best friend, and Socialist Robert O’Rourke at 22 percent.

Sanders came in third with 17 percent, followed by the son of a Communist Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8 percent and Socialist Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 7 percent.

The Texas Democratic primary is scheduled for Super Tuesday: March 3, 2020.

WHAT LOSERS

Biden is allegedly LEADING the President in Texas 50 percent to 49 percent. We repeat — that’s in TEXAS!

O’Rourke and Trump are tied at 50 percent each, while Trump leads Sanders, Warren, and Buttigieg.

This should terrify you. Once Texas is lost, Democrats — totalitarian Democrats — will rule America alone.