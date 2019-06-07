TX is a changing! Hundreds of Congolese Bussed Into San Antonio

By
S.Noble
-
0

Hundreds of Congolese were bussed into San Antonio and are now free. We don’t know who they are or what their backgrounds are. There were about 400 migrants at the Migrant Resource Center yesterday and roughly 300 of them stayed at Travis Park Church overnight.

They are coming from all over the world.

As we reported earlier this week, over 182 large groups of Africans — from Angola, Cameroon, and Congo — have been released into the interior this year.

Africans pay up to $50,000 for passage. Are we getting warlords? Does anyone care? This will change our culture but that is what the Democrat Party wants. Republicans don’t seem to care.

They are here to stay, just like the more than 600,000 others who came in this year alone.

THOUSANDS OF FOREIGNERS, ALL UNVETTED

Leave a Reply