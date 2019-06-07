TX is a changing! Hundreds of Congolese Bussed Into San Antonio

Hundreds of Congolese were bussed into San Antonio and are now free. We don’t know who they are or what their backgrounds are. There were about 400 migrants at the Migrant Resource Center yesterday and roughly 300 of them stayed at Travis Park Church overnight.

As we reported earlier this week, over 182 large groups of Africans — from Angola, Cameroon, and Congo — have been released into the interior this year.

Africans pay up to $50,000 for passage. Are we getting warlords? Does anyone care? This will change our culture but that is what the Democrat Party wants. Republicans don’t seem to care.

For those of you following along on the Congolese migrant influx in San Antonio, this is what made air on Thursday. A lengthier write-up including the struggles Catholic Charities is facing can be found here: https://t.co/MRIGBQuntl@KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nJeC215LQv — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

They are here to stay, just like the more than 600,000 others who came in this year alone.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector apprehended a large group of 116 individuals—from Angola, Cameroon and Congo—after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande River into the U.S. on Thursday: https://t.co/5VsJsD4nPF pic.twitter.com/HWGyVtzEC6 — CBP (@CBP) May 31, 2019

THOUSANDS OF FOREIGNERS, ALL UNVETTED

#UPDATE More people being released at the bus station in McAllen after being let go by CBP due to lack of space. Border Patrol agents from other stations being sent to McAllen to help with the processing of immigrants. My live report is coming up. #immigration #BorderNews #Border pic.twitter.com/b2T2hJqirI — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) March 25, 2019

#SPECIALREPORT: As thousands continue to cross illegaly into the U.S, local police are now assisting Border Patrol through a federally funded program, Operation Stonegarden. In this report, you’ll hear from immigrants, officers and agents as I take you into stash houses and more. pic.twitter.com/2FSqlDg7aV — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) May 18, 2019

#BORDERNEWS For context, the population of Miami is 463,347. There were more people apprehended along the Southwest border then there are people in Miami. The apprehensions made in the RGV were with only 60% of agents out patrolling- the other 40% are on processing/cleaning duty. pic.twitter.com/B0rXVVcMEw — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) June 6, 2019