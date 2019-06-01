TX Teacher Suspended for Anti-Illegal Immigration Texts

A teacher in Texas has been placed on administrative leave after sending tweets to Donald Trump reporting illegal alien students in her school district.

Georgia Clark, a teacher based in the Fort Worth area of Texas, sent a series of messages to the president’s Twitter account on May 22nd, which complained that Fort Worth Independent School District had been “taken over” by “illegal students from Mexico.” The tweets have since been deleted.

“Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them when the drug dogs found the evidence,” Clark, who teaches at the Carter-Riverside High School, continued in another tweet, according to the local paper.

She added that the president was elected “on the promise that a wall would be built to protect our borders.”

In one post, the account stated: “@realDonaldTrump Mr. President, I asked for assistance in reporting illegal immigrants in the FWISD public school system and what I received was an alarming tweet from someone identifying himself as one of your assistants followed by a second tweet from the same person — cont.”

This teacher works at a school that is over 80% Latino. https://t.co/DR8MJbDPUL pic.twitter.com/kSObAr9tjB — Emily M. Farris (@emayfarris) May 29, 2019

88 PERCENT OF THE STUDENTS ARE HISPANIC

The Hill reported the teacher was anti-immigrant, but she’s an anti-ILLEGAL immigrant. It’s not only The Hill deliberately misreporting, but it’s also NBC, the Austin and Houston papers, and so on.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that nearly 63 percent of the students’ population in the district are Hispanic. According to the same numbers, 88 percent of the student at Ms. Clark’s high school are Hispanic.

Many if not most of the students are probably here illegally and that’s insane. Nothing against the children, but we shouldn’t have this expense and it needs to stop.

Schools have to educate foreigners here illegally, but we shouldn’t have to educate them. This is insane.

THE SCHOOL RESPONSE

“Our mission is to prepare ALL students for success in college, career and community leadership,” FWISD superintendent Kent Scribner said in a statement. “Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the District is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect. As we conclude the school year this Friday, please know we take this promise very seriously and your child’s safety and well-being are always our number-one priority. Thank you.”

In 2017, just ahead of the Trump administration’s beginning, Fort Worth school trustees voted in favor of a resolution that declares the district would “strive to create the safest possible environments for its students and employees … free of insecurity and fear.”

She was suspended after the account was determined to be hers.

“Our school year ends today. The Board of Education will discuss, and possibly take action on, her case on Tuesday, June 4,” Clint Bond, executive director of external and emergency communications at the Fort Worth Independent School District, said in a statement.

The teacher handbook clearly states the staff can suffer consequences for comments on social media. This could be a First Amendment issue, however.