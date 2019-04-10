AOC selects people whose careers and reputations she wants destroyed

While the left weaponizes ideas on their way to permanent supremacy in the ruling class, they lie, threaten, and destroy the reputation and careers of those who think differently. They are wiping out the hopes, dreams, and futures of the right, slowly at first.

A full-page ad in the New York Times last week threatens CEOs with boycotts if they hire anyone who worked for Donald Trump. That is a Stalinist tactic. It’s one that ensures few good Republicans will want the President’s job or to work for a Republican in the future. They won’t have to worry. Democrats and their party socialists are poised to wipe them out.

AOC has begun the selection process for who gets destroyed. If you are in her sights, it’s like being forced to wear the Scarlet Letter. One could call it a career-pogrom.

Lying about the law that Secretary Nielsen followed, the one Barack Obama followed, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared that Secretary Nielsen must have her career destroyed.

AOC is a communist, our own little Eva Peron.

In stealing 1000s of children, deporting their parents,& refusing to provide info for reunification, Sec. Nielsen oversaw one of the largest-scale human rights violations in recent history. Awarding her a lucrative deal or prestigious post is to legitimize+celebrate that abuse. https://t.co/f2cgDXI48B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 9, 2019

THERE ARE MANY MORE JUST LIKE AOC

The editor of Rolling Stone also wants Nielsen destroyed.

Kirstjen Nielsen should be a pariah for life. No cable deals, no cushy college gigs. @michelleinbklyn, on what should happen to the Trump foot soldiers who think that they can escape with their reputations intact simply because they were following orders. https://t.co/gIGYM8Iqtx — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 9, 2019

Smith needs to show his evidence for this next tweet. No Republican accepts a Neo-Nazi or a KKK within their party, but Democrats welcome the communists and socialists. That is the truth. They have cornered the market on extremism and hate.

The Republican guests in today’s House hearing on white nationalist terrorism were there to distract from the fact that white supremacists are a vital GOP voting bloc, and that their extremism is to be tolerated. Read @CharlesPPierce. https://t.co/8uJ68ynXPL — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 9, 2019

HARM IN A CENSUS QUESTION, A DUMB IDEA

Republicans do not want to harm immigrants but AOC is telling her 3.88 million followers on Twitter and her millions more on Instagram and elsewhere that the right does. She has strongly expressed her support for open borders and anyone who disagrees is, in her mind, harming immigrants.

The immigrants come from over 50 countries of late. Does the right hate all those people? Do they hate the world? The left wants you to think so.

In the next tweet, the nitwit doesn’t know that a census question provides information, facts, not harm.

Kris Kobach is who I brought up in my questioning of Wilbur Ross. He explicitly sought to include a Census Q to harm immigrants. Kobach hired &was funded by open white nationalists on his campaign. His ties are so known that Sec Ross’ own lawyers warned Ross to distance himself. https://t.co/xVG0Sj9GuH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 9, 2019

TOSSING OUT MORE HATE

AOC throws hate at the GOP, lobbyists, and Fox, placing them all in the same kettle in her next statement.

The GOP, corp lobbyists, & Fox expose their dishonesty every time they claim the #GND “bans cows,” steals people’s farms, takes your grandma’s lunch money &costs $100 zillion. Maybe if they actually did their job & read HRes109, they could avoid embarrassing themselves so often. https://t.co/fFwzC03Xt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 9, 2019

In AOC’s GND-Frequently Asked Questions, she said they didn’t know what to do about the cow flatulence, thus the jokes about banning cows. As for stealing farms and saying it costs $100,000,000 [not zillions], that’s true. She wants so many regulations and taxes, it would be theft. The childlike know-nothing, know-it-all’s GND is a complete take over of every pillar of society. She has unwittingly admitted it is the goal.

The far-right to AOC is anyone who disagrees with her extreme and dangerous politics.

The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants. But have you ever noticed they never talk about what‘s causing people to flee their homes in the first place? Perhaps that’s bc they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change. https://t.co/zyJzTjEgHt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 9, 2019

NOTHING NEW AND BOLD HERE

All the left does is stereotype people by the color of their skin, their political beliefs, their social caste, their wealth, sexual persuasion, religion, nationality [foreigners preferred], and their protected class status. All the hate comes from them.

There is nothing new about their ideas. They are offering communism and socialism and the silencing of opposing opinions. Those ideas are very old and destructive. They are the ideas of subjugation that lead to slavery, Jim Crow Laws, imprisonment, and death. These people offer nothing new.

“[@IlhanMN, @RashidaTlaib, and @AOC] are members of Congress who are pushing the boundaries of dialogue around public policy and offering new perspectives and new ideas.” https://t.co/SnRuaGESgI — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) April 8, 2019

DID YOU EVER THINK WE’D GET HERE?

Did you think we’d ever get here to a place where half our countrymen have weird ideas and insist they are the only correct ones? If you disagree with them, you are hateful, a racist, homophobe, sexist, Islamophobe, stupid, and must be treated as a pariah wherever you go.

If they could throw us in prison or fine us into destitution for our traditional ideas, do you doubt that they would? The left certainly doesn’t want us to have jobs and careers.

They are the people who hanged the women at the Salem Witch Trials. These authoritarians are the promoters of Jim Crow. They will enslave us to their ideas in their Orwellian world.