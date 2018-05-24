Tyrannical Teen Hogg Tries to Extort $1 Million From Publix

Tyrant teen David Hogg is demanding $1 million from Publix supermarket and an anti-NRA pledge. Who the hay does this bully think he is? Was he raised by tyrants too?

Publix is a major grocery store chain in Florida and they support a candidate [Adam Putnam] who supports the NRA. This all boils down to Hogg being a typical extremist Democrat who thinks he has the right to order everyone around based on his belief system.

Hogg also called for a ‘die-in’ protest at the Publix stores.

This little jerk has been working to get out the vote for Democrats — Progressive Democrats. That is all this is about. Check out his Twitter feed — it’s far-left propaganda for youth and its sponsored by very far-left organizations.

If you don’t do what these fascists want, they will shake you down like the mob.

In his tweet, he wrote: I call on @Publix to donate double the money they gave to Putman to the Stoneman Douglas Victims fund, $1,000,000. And never support an A rated NRA politician again.

Publix had given the gubernatorial candidate about $670,000.

