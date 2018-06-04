Tyrant Teen Levels Threats at Graduation as Others Honor the Fallen

Students at Marjory Stoneman High, the site of a mad gunman who killed 17 people at the school, paid tribute to the four seniors who died during Sunday’s graduation ceremony. Many expressed their feelings on their caps like Meadow Pollack’s best friend.

And Nick’s friend Hannah.

Nick, Joaquin, Meadow and Carmen are not graduating with us but they are with us in spirit. Today is for them. I hope you’re proud of me Nick 🧡🧡 #MSDstrong pic.twitter.com/M8CiZkH5lZ — Hannah // MSD STRONG🦅 (@Han_inthemirror) June 3, 2018

Four students were awarded diplomas posthumously.

HOGG SAYS

Classless David Hogg used the graduation as a platform for his dishonest and extreme politics. Instead of using his cap to honor the memory of the students and faculty who were murdered in his school, he politicized the event. He put the $1.05 price tag on his cap to insult Sen. Marco Rubio because the senator takes donations from the NRA.

It was worse than that. He and his friends leveled threats. They are going to hold ‘die-ins’ at ‘sellouts’ offices. All he wants to do is act the tyrant and take our rights away.

Help us hold our elected officials accountable! Please consider donating to @NationalDieIn where students and parents all over the country will be holding die-ins at NRA sellouts’ offices on June 12th. https://t.co/OkBEFpp2uj — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 4, 2018