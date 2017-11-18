U.N. Admits Paris Accord Doesn’t Do What It Claims

According to the latest annual U.N. report on the “emissions gap,” the Paris agreement will provide only a third of the cuts in greenhouse gas that environmentalists claim is needed to prevent catastrophic warming.

The agreement does almost nothing if every nation involved does what they said they will do, beginning immediately and continuing non-stop until 2030. If all that is accomplished the temperatures will rise by more than 3 degrees Centigrade in the next 100 years.

The goal was to keep the temperature increase to 2 degrees or less.

As we knew from the start, the Paris agreement would be a complete failure and the U.N. now admits it.

The report shows the absurdity of the United States damaging its economy for a non-binding agreement no one will adhere to and which would not have met the goals anyway.

Eric Solheim, head of the U.N. Environment Program, which produces the annual report, said in early November that “One year after the Paris Agreement entered into force, we still find ourselves in a situation where we are not doing nearly enough to save hundreds of millions of people from a miserable future. Governments, the private sector and civil society must bridge this catastrophic climate gap.”

The report says unless global greenhouse gas emissions peak before 2020, the CO2 levels will be way above the goal set for 2030, which, it goes on, will make it “extremely unlikely that the goal of holding global warming to well below 2 degrees C can still be reached.”

The U.N. claims that closing the gap won’t be a problem if nations set their minds to it but that is a pipe dream. the nations won’t do it.

The report states that “Critcally, only one country in the world (the United Kingdom) has a government programme aimed explicitly at supportng carbon dioxide removal (NERC, 2017).”

All the other nations really were committed to was receiving funding from the United States in the largest redistribution of wealth in our history.

What they would need within the next two years is: Boosting renewable energy’s share to 30%. Pushing electric cars to 15% of new car sales, up from less than 1% today. Doubling mass transit use. Cutting air travel CO2 emissions by 20%. And coming up with $1 trillion for “climate action.” And coal-fired power plants would have to be phased out worldwide, starting now — phasing out coal is “indispensable” according to the report.

No country has agreed to that. Coal production is increasing.

The report makes a number of pie-in-the-sky recommendations and assumptions, some of which are too expensive and some of which require an almost insurmountable level of education [for farmers] and commitment.

The report moves to preventing pollution, the latest crisis.

The predictions are the worst case scenarios from computer models that have been highly unreliable.

Also clear from the report is none of the countries will do what needed to be done. It was for many or most of these nations an opportunity to accrue wealth at the expense of U.S. taxpayers.

At the same time, Puerto Rico and 14 states have formed a pact to meet the U.N. demands that no one else in the world is doing. They are liberal/leftist states already burdened with massive debt.