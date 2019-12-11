U.S. National Security Weakened by Dem Trump Hatred & Resulting Impeachment

The Democrat’s hatred of President Trump and their pursuit of his impeachment has led to events undermining institutions focused on United States national security. Here are four examples.

Negatively Impacting our Executive Branch’s Ability to Conduct Foreign Policy

Forcing the revelation of a private phone call between President Trump and his Ukraine counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, will weaken an American Chief Executive’s ability to candidly negotiate with his/her international peers.

This chilling precedent is likely to inhibit discussions between our Commander in Chief and foreign heads of state, most importantly, during times of crises. It’s naïve to assume two leaders, would be unaware of the possibility that some homegrown rival could cherry-pick and circulate leaked parts of a transcript that can be spun as politically damaging to the incumbent.

Bastardization of the House Intelligence Committee

The House Intelligence Committee is primarily charged with the oversight of the United States Intelligence Community. It carries weighty responsibilities for the safety and well being of Americans both home and abroad. Never has it been charged with taking a lead role in the impeachment of a President of the United States.

So who picked up their slack? What committee was trying to get ahead of those violent Hong Kong protests, the sudden, deadly political upheaval in Iran, or possible terrorist attacks like the one at the Naval Air Station in Florida,? And who was monitoring members of intel groups as they were going rogue? Ask Adam Schiff, but don’t expect an honest answer.

Corruption of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

The FBI has frequently been referred to as the world’s premier law enforcement agency. Their investigations span the globe, covering things such as international drug cartels, organized crime, and terrorism.

It’s absolutely essential, that for its worldwide credibility and effectiveness, they are seen as completely apolitical, honest and trustworthy; especially in their hierarchy. The targeting of Donald Trump, increasingly appears as a violation of those standards, first and foremost, by people “at the top”.

Corruption of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court

FISA Court is a U.S. federal court established and authorized under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 (FISA). Its purpose is to oversee requests for surveillance warrants against foreign spies inside the United States. Those requests are made most often by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the FBI.

But recent revelations of FBI and intelligence malfeasance, under the pretense of digging into President Trump, will surely lead to increased cynicism and mistrust of the processes. It’s conceivable delays in getting legitimate warrants, not on innocent political players, but dangerous terrorists could lead to the slaughter of Americans.

So there we have it. Democrats, bleating endlessly about President Trump’s behavior being a “threat to our national security”, have been the ones undermining our safety. Surprise!