UC Berkeley, where diversity is exclusion, hate is love, freedom is tyranny

U.C. Berkeley once led the way on free speech, leftism, and racial injustice. That was then and this is now. Berkeley now leads the way in communism, fascism, and hate. It isn’t the only university destroying the fabric of society. There are many.

UC BERKELEY CHANCELLOR PROMOTED THE ‘PROTEST’

Ann Coulter was mobbed and threatened by between 1,000 and 2,000 students and their leftist professors. All she was there to do was give a speech.

According to a report by Campus Reform, U.C. Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ sent an email to students in which she encouraged students to attend a protest event that was scheduled to take place prior to Ann Coulter’s Wednesday night lecture.

Christ hasn’t a clue as to what hatred is, and she sure as heck knew what would happen.

“Hatred is antithetical to belonging, to respect, to understanding, and to learning itself. We must defend our commitment to diversity and inclusion by remaining united in our condemnation of abhorrent ideologies that promote hatred on the basis of an individual’s origins or identity,” the email read.

Diversity is the exclusion of those with whom you disagree in Christ’s world. It’s Newspeak Goodthink, literally.

The email included a list of events that were taking place during the region’s “United Against Hate” week. The list encouraged students to attend a protest against Ann Coulter’s Wednesday night lecture, which took place on UC Berkeley’s campus.

LOOK TO UC BERKELEY FOR YOUR FUTURE

Last night, simply for trying give a speech, I was threatened by 2000 loons & all I could think was: “How can we keep Eric Ciaramella safe?” — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 22, 2019

Ciaramella is probably the secret whistleblower whose name we are not allowed to mention.

There’s actually a huge turnout. pic.twitter.com/X4HbtUk6Yc — Left Coast Right Watch (@LCRWnews) November 21, 2019

Two professors walked by talking about buying weed while I took this pic.twitter.com/Z3IOtdxyDt — Left Coast Right Watch (@LCRWnews) November 21, 2019

ABUSING A BRAVE STUDENT

At one point during the raucous protesting, a young female student trying to enter the speech was allegedly physically assaulted and harassed by a mob of left-wingers.

“Go home! Go home! Go home!” the left-wing protesters shouted, as disturbing video footage of the incident shows.

One protester, posing as an event organizer, also stole the young lady’s ticket to the speech, according to journalist Andy Ngo. She was tricked into giving up her ticket to squeals of joy from the violent leftists. Men and women shoved her.

Left-wing protesters at @UCBerkeley block a woman from entering Wheeler Hall for the @AnnCoulter event. A protester then pretends to be with the event organizers in order to steal the woman’s ticket. pic.twitter.com/z4YrZXsVqX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2019

“Get the f— out of here, bitch!” Far-left protesters block and scream at woman attempting to get to Wheeler Hall for the @AnnCoulter event. #antifa pic.twitter.com/xroAvCWT9l — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2019

You won’t see this is the mainstream media, at least not depicted honestly. All they are good for now is to tell us something happened somewhere.