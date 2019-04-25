Uh Oh, Biden’s campaign is already a bumbling disaster

After wanting to be President for 30 years and trying and failing three times, Joe Biden is back! He threw his towel in the ring, but he has no money — zero, zip, nada — and he had to ditch his launch video.

A New York Times report this week explained that unlike his other far-left rivals, Biden is starting with literally zero dollars in the bank, all while his staff can’t even seem to agree on his campaign launch video.

“His leading rival in the Democratic primary, Senator Bernie Sanders, has amassed $26.6 million across his various political committees, including more than $10 million left over from his 2016 presidential run and 2018 re-election in Vermont,” the Times noted.

“Mr. Biden begins at $0, and it would take his raising more than $100,000 every day until Christmas just to match what Mr. Sanders had banked at the start of April,” the newspaper reported.

That’s a disastrous start with dozens of competitors out there and all his baggage about to be made public. Even the anti-capitalist Sanders banked a huge sum of money.

NO VIDEO TOO

The New York Times reported that his launch video, which would likely be shared on YouTube and Facebook while setting the tone for the rest of the race, was scrapped at the last minute.

“Mr. Biden is grappling with some internal tensions as he builds an organization: A launch video crafted by his new media consultant, Mark Putnam, was not favorably received by other advisers, and the former vice president’s longtime aide Mike Donilon devised an alternative video,” the newspaper said.

It was apparently a big waste of big bucks and he has no organization yet.

Everyone thought he was securing pledges and working on his campaign all these months that he threatened us with his candidacy. Apparently, he wasn’t doing much and is off to a bumbling start.