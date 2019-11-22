Uh Oh, Dems forget to change a rule to allow GOP witnesses!

Uh oh, the Democrats forget to eliminate a rule that will make them look bad if they don’t abide by it. Whatever will they do?

“Chairman Adam Schiff has repeatedly denied fundamental fairness and due process throughout the course of this sham impeachment,” House minority leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted along with a letter asking the Democrats to abide by a rule that still exists.

THE LETTER

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, sent a letter Thursday to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to allow Republicans a day to call their own witnesses. It seems there is a clause that Democrats forgot to erase.

The letter appealed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

THE APPEAL

“Although Speaker Pelosi promised that Democrats would ‘treat the President with fairness,’ you have repeatedly prevented Republicans from fully and fairly examining issues central to the Democrats’ ‘impeachment inquiry,’” the GOP lawmakers wrote.

It was signed by nine Republicans including the ranking member, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

The letter formally requests “our right to convene a hearing with witnesses selected by the Minority to testify.”

“As the committee continues to conduct the Democrats’ partisan and one-sided ‘impeachment inquiry,’ there are still important perspectives and serious issues that you have prevented the committee from examining,” the letter added.

“Your failure to schedule this hearing shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process,” the missive concluded.

The rule Democrats forgot to eliminate is seen here:

The Minority Witness Rule (Clause 2(j)(1) of Rule XI): The Minority is entitled to one additional day of related hearings at which to call their own witnesses if a majority of the Minority Members make their demand before the committee’s hearing is gaveled closed.

Read the letter:

