Uh Oh, Jussie’s Facing Problems with the FBI & the Crew of ‘Empire”

The FBI is inquiring unofficially into why the Chicago County attorneys’ office dropped the charges against Jussie Smollett. They are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of criminal charges against Jussie Smollett. ABC News is told this is not an investigation. It is a “review” or “inquiry”.

The FBI already had some level of involvement in the Smollett investigation. For example, CPD forwarded a copy of a search warrant pertaining to Jussie Smollett’s Apple iCloud account to an FBI analyst, indicating some level of involvement.

Tina Chen, the former Michelle Obama chief of staff who exchanged emails with Kim Foxx, told ABC7, “Shortly after Mr. Smollett reported he was attacked, as a family friend, I contacted Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who I also know from prior work together.”

“My sole activity was to put the chief prosecutor in the case in touch with an alleged victim’s family who had concerns about how the investigation was being characterized in public.”

That is how it has been explained in the media.

FOXX SAYS HE’S GUILTY AND DROPPING THE CHARGES WAS JUST

Foxx was interviewed by ABC7. She said he guilty but the decision to drop the case was just.

“I believe this is a just outcome based on the circumstances,” Foxx said.

Foxx said that the practice of dropping charges in exchange for community service and restitution is not uncommon for the Class 4 felonies that Smollett was charged with.

Even as she claimed there were no special circumstances, a memo circulated through the office asking Cook County prosecutors for examples of cases where charges were dropped under circumstances similar to Smollett’s.

‘EMPIRE’ CREW DOESN’T NECESSARILY WANT HIM BACK

As the remaking of his reputation begins, the cast and crew of ‘Empire’ are alleged to be “fiercely divided.” TMZ reports that a number of people believe Jussie staged the attack and they don’t want him back. They are especially offended that he did it to squeeze more money out of the producers.