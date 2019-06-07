Somali refugee, Rep. Ilhan Omar is and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018. She portrays herself as morally superior while at the same time revealing her anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism.

For all her claims of moral righteousness, she was just ordered to personally reimburse her campaign account $3,469 and to pay a civil penalty of $500 for violating state campaign finance rules during her time as a member of the Minnesota state House, the Star Tribune reported. She also has to file amended disclosures.

That is not all. A lot more is coming her way.

Omar violated the law six times, but that is not the big takeaway amazingly. David Steinberg, along with Powerline blog’s Scott Johnson, has investigated Omar’s marriage/immigration deception and the ruling is going to blow this wide open.

Ilhan likely committed a remarkable number of other felonies due to her fraudulent marriage from 2009 – 2017.

[She was allegedly married to her brother while living with her common-law husband, although he was not legally recognized as a common law husband. Despite a good deal of evidence, Omar claims Elmi is not her brother, but she has yet to prove it].

The report states that Ilhan Omar and Ahmed Hirsi filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015. Yet they were not married. Ilhan was married to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi [her brother it appears] from 2009-2017. According to both federal and Minnesota law, this is illegal.

The report from the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board appears to confirm the worst of them. Omar might have filed eight years of fraudulent federal and state tax returns (twice).

There is NO “unmarried filing jointly” status.

Ilhan and Hirsi did NOT have a recognized common law marriage from another state (which would have been worse as it would have made her a bigamist). (four times)

READ THE REPORT PAGE

It is illegal for Ilhan to use campaign finance funds to pay for a divorce from her brother.

Here's the report page stating @IlhanMN and Hirsi filed jointly

TO SUMMARIZE

Steinberg writes:

The report claims that Ilhan Omar and Ahmed Hirsi filed joint tax returns in at least 2014-2015.

Yet Ilhan was legally married to another man from 2009-2017.

A sitting congresswoman may have filed EIGHT YEARS of fraudulent, felonious, tax returns.

The Star Tribune ignored the bombshell, but it has since caught the attention of Fox News and the reporter Gregg Re writes:

Additionally, conservative commentators pointed out that the Board’s report revealed Omar and her current husband, Ahmed Hirsi, filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015, when Omar was reportedly married to another man. Omar engaged in a civil marriage with Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, and the couple separated in 2011 without formally petitioning for divorce until 2017.

Prior to her marriage with Elmi, Omar had reportedly wed Hirsi in the Muslim “faith tradition,” but the couple separated shortly afterwards. Omar did not officially marry Hirsi until 2018, after reconciling with him and splitting with Elmi. [or so her story goes]

Tax experts say the IRS only permits joint filings if a couple is in a state that legally recognizes the couple as married.

“Time to get federal IRS officials involved?” asked conservative blogger Michelle Malkin. “What say you all?”

“A sitting congresswoman may have filed EIGHT YEARS of fraudulent, felonious, tax returns,” added writer David Steinberg, who authored a Twitter thread flagging the issue.

TOTAL INCOMPETENCE FROM THE PAPER OF RECORD

Update: Remarkable incompetence from MN CBS affiliate @WCCO: Her "now-husband" — meaning "not at the time." A once-in-a-career local story with **global** implications — and they **don't even mention** their own coverage confirms @ilhanMN is a felon.

READ THE FULL RULING