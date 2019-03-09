Uh Oh, One Dem Argument for Open Borders Just Crashed & Burned

The Director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy testified before Congress Thursday and put the death knell on a Democrat argument about all the drugs are coming through ports of entry.

He told the committee, “…the numbers that I have from CBP for 2018 reflects the total weight of drugs at ports of entry in 2018 was 432,000 pounds in various drugs. Between ports of entry for the same time frame, fiscal year, 2018, 476,000 pounds.”

Therefore, more drugs are coming through open borders if we just go by weight. Imagine all the drugs we don’t catch.

The Democrat [Socialists] picked up on that most unreliable transnational drug czar El Chapo who said the drugs all go through the ports of entry. Somehow, the Democrats want to believe this mobster. How quaint.

It’s common sense that drugs are pouring through our open borders and there has been plenty of evidence. But our media is keeping this information from Americans.

A little off topic, but not by much is the fact that gangs are coming through despite what the media and Democrats say.

MS-13 IS TARGETING THIS COUNTRY

The worst or one of the worst transnational gangs in the world, MS-13, is making a concerted effort to come into the United States.

MS-13 members made up more than half of the 808 gang members Border Patrol agents apprehended at international boundaries in fiscal 2018, according to newly released data, Washington Examiner.

Exactly 413 members of Mara Salvatrucha, comprised primarily of Salvadoran citizens, were encountered while illegally crossing into the U.S. at or between border crossings from Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2018.