Uh Oh, the scandalous whistleblower story is falling apart

The whistleblower story to take down Trump is looking more and more ridiculous. In fact, there is no whistleblower and the tale the person tells does not fit whistleblower requirements. You won’t find that information in the CNN story reporting it until deep into the article.

As it happens, The Washington Post on Wednesday reported some official filed a complaint about a phone call the President had with a foreign leader in which the President allegedly made a ‘troubling’ promise to the leader.

The complaint referenced a “promise” Trump allegedly made to the unidentified leader. It could be construed as quid pro quo which is often the way government officials have to negotiate in order to do business and get anything done.

CNN reported they have not confirmed that aspect of the controversy.

The whistleblower didn’t have direct knowledge of the communications, an official briefed on the matter told CNN. Instead, the whistleblower’s concerns came in part from learning information that was not obtained during the course of their work, and those details have played a role in the administration’s determination that the complaint didn’t fit the reporting requirements under the intelligence whistleblower law, the official said.

It is hard to know the potential exposure faced by the President, CNN reported.

It’s clear that there is no whistleblower story. This is someone who heard gossip and reporting it doesn’t fit reporting requirements under the intelligence whistleblower law.

The spy apparently works in intelligence, never had direct knowledge of the ‘promise,’ and his complaint doesn’t fit reporting requirements, according to the DNI.

In other words, they have nothing. It looks like another fake story.