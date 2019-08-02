Uh Oh, Trump Hating Bullies Won’t Like the RNC Convention Logo

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Thursday unveiled its logo for next year’s party’s convention in North Carolina. Some Trump hating Charlotte leaders will hate it.

The logo features the traditional GOP elephant in front of the logo of the city of Charlotte.That crest is the nickname of the “Queen City.” It’s named after British King George III’s queen consort, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz.

“Our team is working hard to make sure we re-elect @realDonaldTrump and Keep America Great in 2020,” GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted with an image of the design.

SOME LOCAL LEADERS WANT TO EJECT THEM FROM THE PUBLIC SQUARE

Some Charlotte politicos will probably hate the RNC’s convention logo because they are not welcomed there. The unveiling comes a week after some local leaders objected to the Republican convention being held in the state and want to break the agreement to host it.

Last month, the Charlotte City Council briefly held a discussion on the issue but took no action. A spokesman for Mayor Vi Lyles told Fox News last month that the city’s attorney will continue to explore options for Charlotte to exit the deal.

HuffPo, the board can’t back out of the convention without big legal fees, so their solution was to “push a resolution” against President Trump last week:

The anti-Trump members of the board successfully pushed a resolution last week that “strongly condemns all of President Donald Trump’s racist and xenophobic social media tweets and comments.”

He’s not a racist or a xenophobe. The leftists, on the other hand, are totalitarians.