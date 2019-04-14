Oh, looky here, our crazy Aunt Rachel, MSNBC’s pre-eminent conspiracy theorist, is still seeing her ratings plummet after the collusion conspiracy fell apart. MSNBC’s and CNN’s ratings have not yet recovered. During the first week of April, CNN sported its second-lowest ratings week of the year. They finished fifteenth in primetime and still can’t catch up to Nickelodeon or HGTV.

Lest you think it’s a fluke of sorts, Maddow is down 17 percent from her March ratings which were down 34 percent from April of last year.

This is why CNN is inventing new hoaxes.

Cable News Ratings Thu Apr 11 Average Viewers

4 pm to Midnight Demo | Total

1⃣@FoxNews 393,375 2,283,000

2⃣@MSNBC 236,750 1,648,625

3⃣@CNN 185,500 726,750 Primetime

1⃣Fox News 517,667 3,077,333

2⃣MSNBC 318,667 2,208,333

3⃣CNN 204,667 819,667 pic.twitter.com/XGLEH9Ut0i — RoadMN (@RoadMN) April 12, 2019

Watch nutty Maddow fight back tears when she found out the Mueller report exonerated the President. Democrats are actually sad that Trump isn’t a Russian spy.