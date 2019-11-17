Uh, Yovanovitch Might Not Have Been All That Non-Partisan

The former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovich was Friday’s lead witness in what appeared to be a sympathy play. She left her ambassadorship in Ukraine before the President spoke with Ukraine President Zelensky and only witnessed gossip.

She was near tears more than once and looked pitiful. She confirmed the gossip we have been hearing.

Trump moved her out of her role. She was not fired. It is what happens during a change of administrations. In 2008, Obama fired every single George W. Bush ambassador.

Marie #Yovanovitch was removed from her post as Ambassador to Ukraine. She’s still a State Dept. employee and a fellow at Georgetown. Trump didn’t “fire” her. He simply transferred her. Can this get any dumber? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 15, 2019

She’s never met President Trump and she has no knowledge of any crimes he may have committed.

Ms. Yovanovitch testified that she was non-partisan. However, One America News is reporting that was not the case.

NON-PARTISAN, UH, MAYBE NOT

Rudy Giuliani reported that her embassy was known as the Hillary Clinton Campaign Center. So, who do you believe? We will have to wait and see how this fleshes out.

“#Yovanovitch’ embassy was known in #Ukraine as HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN CENTER!

I have 5 witnesses to testify to that!#Yvanovitch planned a big party for #CrookedH on Election Night.

She personally requested dismissal of 4 cases, including against Biden & Soros!” @RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/AR3e9Yti4J — 🇺🇸California Condor🇺🇸 (@Condor_Law) November 16, 2019

We can’t confirm any of this.

As an aside, she did confirm Hunter’s Burisma connection looked bad.

Ambassador Yovanovitch just testified she shared the sentiments of other State Dept officials that the Hunter Biden-Burisma relationship created the appearance of a conflict of interest for VP Joe Biden. That’s why I reported the column in the first place. — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 15, 2019