MI6 is privately battling with President Trump to keep the Russia-Trump probe documents secret.
One must ask why foreign governments were so involved in spying in the first place. What do they have to hide?
The Telegraph spoke to more than a dozen U.K. and U.S. officials, including U.S. intel and British spy chiefs. They allegedly have a “genuine concern” that sources would be exposed if the documents are released.
That doesn’t sound legitimate since the House Republicans said the only thing intelligence is worried about is being embarrassed. There are no sources in the documents they want to be released — 21 pages.
THEY INSIST IT’S PRECEDENT SETTING
“It boils down to the exposure of people”, said one U.S. intelligence official, adding: “We don’t want to reveal sources and methods.” U.S. intelligence shares the concerns of the U.K.
One has to wonder if they are sharing information illegally.
Another agent told the Telegraph that Britain feared setting a dangerous “precedent” which could make people less likely to share information, knowing that it could one day become public, the Telegraph reported.
The Telegraph adds that the U.K.’s dispute with the Trump administration is so politically sensitive that staff within the British Embassy in D.C. have been barred from discussing it with journalists. Theresa May has also “been kept at arms-length and is understood to have not raised the issue directly with the U.S. president.”
In September, the President ordered the documents requested by the House to be released unredacted. A few days later, the President walked that back because the U.K. and Australia pleaded with him not to do it.
He is again seriously considering the release of the documents.
“Memos detailing alleged ties between Mr. Trump and Russia compiled by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, were cited in the application, which could explain some of the British concern,” according to the Telegraph.
The New York Times reported at the time that the U.K.’s concern was over material which “includes direct references to conversations between American law enforcement officials and Christopher Steele,” the former MI6 agent who compiled the infamous “Steele Dossier.” The U.K.’s objection, according to former U.S. and British officials, was over revealing Steele’s identity in an official document, “regardless of whether he had been named in press reports.”
Steele’s name is already released — many times.
What is interesting is that much of the spying on Donald Trump’s staff was done in the UK.
THE SPYING WAS DONE IN THE UK
The truth is that the espionage of the Trump campaign took place on U.K. soil. George Papadopoulos was lured to England by the Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud who told him the rumor that Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton. Spying was in London again when Australian diplomat Alexander Downer heard the planted rumor of Hillary’s emails from George Papadopoulos.
Stefan Halper, the well-paid spy, also met with Carter Page and George Papadopoulos in London.
That implicates the U.K. and Australia in unlawful spying.
There is also the fact that we don’t know all there is to know. Who else might be implicated?
In July, Donald Trump claimed documents released by the FBI show the bureau believed one of his former campaign advisers, Carter Page was conspiring with the Russian government. He said the documents proved his team had been “illegally spied on” as he battled to win the White House.
The only point is the Brits do not want exposed is their clumsy effort to aide the election of Clinton and the extent they went and are continuing to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump. Yes, some heads will roll and that is precisely why these documents need to be released unredacted. Its time that the deep state in the UK and Australia need to be exposed and suppressed.
Agreed!!!
Memo to all ignorant DemonRats: If Trump was really guilty, why would he want EVERYTHING declassified that had anything to do with this made up crap? Also, why would the DemonRats, the deep state, MI6, and Australia fight to keep it secret? Because it exonerates Trump and shows the low levels that all the above named players went in order to frame Trump. That was done illegally, immorally, and all of those players should be in jail (Hillary & Obama included). It was done to “steal” an election. It didn’t work, so they tried to frame Trump with the very same crime that they were guilty of. Trump needs to burn these people. Declassify now and then prosecute them all!
I hadn’t heard this. He could have kept the House if he released the pages. I can’t believe he caved instead of listening to the Republicans in Congress. No doubt, the RINOS agreed with the Brits.
The small, exclusive, often unscrupulously rotten, world of those who spy and move and shake, is a closed club. They will eliminate a silly not terribly bright “Princess” in a heartbeat, simply because she might cause others embarrassment. But, threaten them, collectively? They will close ranks tighter than a sleek Onassis Yacht!
Trump has to release those documents, or Meuller will obfuscate any proof that Trump did nothing wrong in his report. It will be so convoluted that not even the Rogets Thesaurus writer will be able to figure out it’s conclusions!
Release it all and F’em good for trying to rape our nation’s elections.
This is just another deep state fight to obstruct. At this point, we all wonder if Trump is tough enough to fight back. So far, he has been unwilling to pull the trigger. Sessions is gone and we still have the coverups. Trump is smart enough to not believe everything his advisers tell him. As time goes on, and Trump does nothing, he makes Sessions look better, since Sessions did nothing when his boss was Trump.
The Brit and Aussie Deep States are trying as hard as possible to keep the American Public that they meddled much more than the Russian in the US elections. I think the President should make this public immediately. So Deep State in England and Australia get upset… Don’t worry, they’ll get over it.
Let us see the Guilty parties so we can Inflict proper responses on them.
With friends like these…
They do not want the American people to know they have participated in a ongoing COUP . And where active participants in election tampering they need exposed now
The Brit and Australian Regimes have clearly shown themselves to be enemies of our Republic and in bed with outright USA traitors. Both Regimes must be treated as the enemies they are and if this causes Pain to ordinary Brits/Aussies too bad. Execute Regime change if you want the Pain to end.
SHOCKING how the Left SCREAM for “transparency” until they get it!