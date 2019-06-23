UK police wanted to replace kitchen knives of domestic abusers with blunt ones

England and Wales are suffering under the burden of domestic violence. Knives are the weapon of choice and the problem is increasing. Brits don’t have guns, but there are knives.

People want big government to do something about it, which is the first problem. The second problem is they think the issue is sharp knives. In Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire Police came up with an absurd solution. They actually wanted to go into the homes of abusers and replace their knives with blunt-edged knives.

It’s just like the gun argument in this country. Instead of addressing the problem, they go after the weapon as if they could remove all weapons.

The family needs intervention and women need to get enough therapy to strengthen their resolve to leave the situation.

It’s not a matter for government except for the arrests and conviction. Are they following up with imprisoning these guys?

The NY Times reports:

In Nottinghamshire, the police say domestic abuse cases involving knives make up 17 percent of all the county’s reported knife crimes. In an effort to address the issue, the Nottinghamshire police bought 100 knives specifically manufactured without points to replace kitchen knives in the homes of Britons who have been attacked or threatened with a knife, a police spokesman said.

The men will just get a hammer or used their fists. The solution is absurd. Has everyone lost their minds?

More from the NY Times:

But at least one critic said the proposal betrayed a lack of understanding about domestic-abuse issues that was literally laughable. Jessica Eaton, a psychologist and founder of VictimFocus, a research consultancy in forensic psychology, feminism and mental health, said that when she first read of the proposal, she thought it had come from an article in The Onion, the satirical newspaper.

“The problem is not the sharpness of the knife,” she said. “The problem is male violence.”

Yeah, no kidding.

Part of the problem is people looking to big government for everything. Every person is responsible to help themselves to whatever degree possible.

The proposal was put on hold after some sane people put the idea down.