UK to Give Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine After Russia’s Threats

UK will provide long-range missiles to Ukraine as Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy visits the front lines.

The gift of M270 multiple-launch rocket systems, which have a range of 50 miles, comes after Russia’s Vladimir Putin threatened retaliation with fresh attacks “if missiles with longer ranges did arrive in Ukraine”.

On Sunday President Zelenskyy visited Ukranian troops in Lysychansk and Soledar, cities just a few miles from the Eastern front where the most intense fighting is currently taking place.

This is another provocation. In fact, Russia threatened to hit Western cities if they do this, and Ukrainians hit Russia.

Boris Johnson’s offer comes just in time for Johnson to keep his position as Prime Minister. He survived the no confidence vote today. His saving grace in the UK is his support for Ukraine. He’s damaged and probably a lame duck.

Estonia’s government just collapsed. Their inflation is at 22%. The sanctions are causing serious harm.

The EU is fighting with Ukraine. Zelenskyy is fighting with people trying to help him.

The EU, UK and US seem to think sanctions are working. Otherwise, wouldn’t they reverse the sanctions? Can they be that out of touch.

These weapons won’t change the course of the war. Ukraine doesn’t have the army to use the weapons effectively. The West is over-invested in Ukraine. They want an off-ramp.

