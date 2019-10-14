Ukraine ambassador ordered surveillance of famous conservatives?

Judicial Watch is investigating if prominent conservative figures, journalists and persons with ties to President Donald Trump were unlawfully monitored by the State Department in Ukraine at the request of ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, an Obama appointee.

This came out in her secret testimony to the House impeachment inquiry that was leaked to the NY Times as the hearing proceeded. It’s Adam Schiff’s favorite tactic – cherry pick anything that might help their tale and then leak to get ahead of the news cycle.

Yovanovitch might have broken the law by ordering monitoring tied to search terms: Biden, Giuliani, Soros, and Yovanovitch.

Judicial Watch has filed a FOIA request for the records.

Prior to being recalled as ambassador to Ukraine in the spring Yovanovitch reportedly created a list of individuals who were to be monitored via social media and other means.

She was told it was illegal and the monitoring was ceased or concealed by the State Department Global Engagement Center, which has looser restrictions on collecting information.

The prominent conservative figures — journalists and persons with ties to President Donald Trump — allegedly unlawfully monitored by the State Department in Ukraine at the request of ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch include:

Jack Posobiec

Donald Trump Jr.

Laura Ingraham

Sean Hannity

Michael McFaul (Obama’s ambassador to Russia)

Dan Bongino

Ryan Saavedra

Rudy Giuliani

Sebastian Gorka

John Solomon

Lou Dobbs

Pamella Geller

Sara Carter

Judicial Watch continues its investigation of these matters and will update its reporting as the situation unfolds.