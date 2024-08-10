Ukraine is still trying to start World War III. They need to stop making demands.

Ukraine has issued a formal request for Mexico to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he travels to Mexican soil for the inauguration of the country’s new president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The request came on Tuesday after the Mexican embassy in Moscow confirmed that Putin had been issued an invitation to attend the swearing-in activities.

Mexican President Lopez has rejected Ukraine’s request to arrest #Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, #Ukraine requested that the Mexican government arrest the former if #Putin is invited to the inauguration of Mexican President-elect Claudia Zinbaum.

The embassy was quoted in Reuters as saying, “The Russian President will decide whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or appoint another high-ranking official to do so on his behalf.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin last year in connection with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Mexico is one 124 nations recognizing the jurisdiction of The Hague-based body.

“We cannot do that,” Lopez Obrador replied when asked by journalists during a press conference on Thursday if the Mexican authorities are really going to detain the Russian president. “It is not up to us,” he added, as cited by Reuters.

Mexico is a member of the Rome Statutenwho is supposed to go along with the ICC.