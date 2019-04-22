Ukraine elects comedian who plays a president on TV as president

Ukraine had a choice in the presidential election between their President or a comedian who mockingly plays a President on TV. They chose the comedian.

The comedian has no experience and he offered few details on political policies.

He easily won enough votes to become the next president of a country at war, Reuters reported.

The apparent landslide victory of Volodymyr Zelenskiy, 41, is a bitter blow for incumbent Petro Poroshenko who tried to rally Ukrainians around the flag by casting himself as a bulwark against Russian aggression and a champion of Ukrainian identity.

Two national exit polls showed Zelenskiy had won 73 percent of the vote. Poroshenko only won 25 percent. This was the second round in a runoff.

Via Deadline:

Zelenskiy is known for his role on the Ukrainian TV series Servant of the People. The show follows a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president after an angry rant about corruption is posted online by his students. Apparently, this is paralleling his character on Servant of the People because, like his character on the Ukranian show, he has promised to clean up politics in the country.

Even so, his real-life campaign has been vague when it comes to his stance on policy, but he’s been leaning into viral videos, standup comedy, and jokes as a source of his campaign.

His inspiring words to journalists after Poroshenko conceded were: “I won’t mess up.”

Okay then! The world is nuts.

NEW: Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a comedian with no political experience who plays the president on TV, has won Ukraine’s presidential election in a landslide, according to a national exit poll. https://t.co/HBWpifVa6x pic.twitter.com/a1ALxEmNiu — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2019