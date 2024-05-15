Ukraine Embezzled Millions for Fortifications Never Built, Russia Rolled In

Jack Posobiec wrote at Human Events that Ukraine embezzled millions meant to build fortifications to keep Russia from invading again. Russia has invaded the northeast of Ukraine and practically walked right in. There were no fortifications, and Russia allegedly took over dozens of crimes.

A Pravda article, admittedly biased and including opinion, gave very detailed information about the money meant for fortifications. The report indicated that Ukrainian military set up shell companies to embezzle the money and never purchased the equipment.

What is true is the US gave them billions, and they didn’t build any fortifications. We know how corrupt the officials are in Ukraine. In January, Ukraine announced that $40 million was embezzled. There were many other reports of corruption.

It is very sad for the innocent people who just lost everything and ran for their lives. It is even sadder for Americans. We have to borrow every dollar we give these people for a failed war. The longer this war goes on, the worse it seems to get for Ukrainians.

The Short Clip Jack Posobiec posted:

.@JackPosobiec: “Oligarchs get rich, politicians get kickbacks, and good, brave people die in the process.” pic.twitter.com/xGtVmT2wyQ — Human Events (@HumanEvents) May 14, 2024

Watch the full clip here.

Excerpt

With millions of dollars reportedly embezzled, Russian armor was free to roll across the border into Kharkiv.

Military and civilian authorities in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region paid millions of dollars to fake companies for the supply of non-existent building materials to construct defensive fortifications, the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Monday. With no fortifications built, Russian forces have advanced rapidly through the region.

Writing in Ukrainska Pravda on Monday, Ukrainian anti-corruption activist Martina Boguslavets explained that Kharkiv’s Department of Housing and Communal Services (ZhKG) and Regional Military Administration (OVA) had been given 7 billion hryvnias ($176.5 million to build fortifications to hold back this advance.

Much of this money was embezzled, Boguslavets claimed. For the supply of wood, the ZhKG and OVA signed contracts worth 270 million hryvnias ($6.8 million) with five companies that were set up immediately after the contracts were announced. No bidding process took place, and at least two of these companies were owned by the same person, Boguslavets wrote.

“Moreover, the owners of these firms do not resemble successful businessmen and businesswomen,” she wrote. “They have dozens of court cases, from whiskey theft to domestic violence against a husband and mother; some of them are deprived of parental rights and have had enforcement proceedings for bank loans.”

Russia has every reason to lie. However, the details can be easily checked if anyone besides independent journalists is interested in investigating.

A new Russian offensive into Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has forced more than 6,000 people to evacuate this small city since Friday, fearing for their lives and racing to escape a second occupation more than two years after Moscow’s troops first crossed the border with columns of tanks.

The wave of displaced people from Vovchansk, located just five miles from the Russian border and surrounding settlements, is reminiscent of those early days of the invasion in February 2022 — but this attack is even worse, the evacuees said.

The BBC report:

Russia has said its forces have entered the north-eastern border town of Vovchansk, near Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s military said it had “pushed the enemy back” from the northern outskirts of the town, adding it had “tactical successes” in several areas.

Russia has intensified its attacks on the region following Friday’s surprise incursions across the border, seizing at least nine villages and settlements in one of the most significant ground attacks since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Thousands of civilians have fled towards Kharkiv.

Yahoo and where it stands now:

In a key area, Ukraine might have to construct defenses while fending off Russian attacks due to planning problems and shortages.

Ukraine missed the opportunity to build strong defensive fortifications outside Avdiivka.

Ukraine’s military has resorted to crowdfunding to procure construction equipment.

Related