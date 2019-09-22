Ukraine Foreign Minister Clears the President, But Then There’s Joe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko emphatically denied the unsourced Washington Post report claiming President Trump pressured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s alleged abuse of power while serving as Barack Obama’s Vice President.

In an interview with TV station Hromadske, Minister Prystaiko dispelled the rumor once and for all. He emphasized that “we are an independent state” and not a puppet for either Democrats or Republicans.

“I know what the conversation was about, and I think there was no pressure,” Prystaiko said. “There was talk. Leaders have the right to discuss any problems that exist. This conversation was long, friendly, and it touched on a lot of questions, including those requiring serious answers.”

Prystaiko said he does not want to side with either party.

“Those people who are engaged in Ukrainian-American relations understand that we have always tried to appreciate assistance from both parties,” the foreign minister said. “This assistance allowed us to ensure that with the change of administration, we will not change the priorities in relations with the United States.”

This story without sources or any confirmation became a multi-day attack on the President.

The truth is that there never was a whistleblower, just a gossip spreading hearsay. The media didn’t care and ran with it because they got the soundbite out and they hope the sum total of these hit pieces will eat away at the President’s reputation and credibility.

THE BACKGROUND

The New York Times reported that then-vice president Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees if Ukraine didn’t fire its top prosecutor, who was investigating the owner of Burisma Holdings, Hunter Biden’s company. In fact, Biden’s on tape bragging about it.

Hunter was making $50,000 a month from the deal with no qualifications for the job he was doing.

In the least, it’s a conflict of interest, at worst, it appears to be extortion or bribery and abuse of power.

Conveniently, along came the whistleblower story, distracting Americans from the Biden Ukraine venture. As the story goes, an anonymous “whistleblower,” who allegedly heard second-hand rumors and did not meet the requirements for whistleblower status, told the Washington Post that Trump pressured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (during a July 25 phone call) to investigate Joe Biden’s alleged abuse of power and conflict of interest. They also announced that the President made a “promise” that could get him impeached. None of that was true.

In other words, this was a complete fabrication, pushed by Adam Schiff

President Trump is cleared but Joe Biden isn’t.

