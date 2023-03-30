Ukraine From BRICS Perspective

by David Reavill

For generations, the World has been divided between the “haves” and the “have-nots.” It’s a situation that began with the colonial powers centuries ago and continued throughout the industrial era until today. Ironically, the United States is the leader of the “haves” of what Wall Street calls the Developed World. This country began as a colony (“have-not”) and has progressed to become the leader of those same former colonial powers.

On which side of this vast global divide you live determines to a large extent, how you see the conflict in Ukraine, what the Germans call the “weltanschuauung” or world view. Many Europeans and Americans view the conflict in Ukraine as the exploitation by a great power, Russia, against a lesser nation, Ukraine.

That’s undoubtedly the “official narrative” from the leaders of the West. President Biden never wastes the opportunity to label the Ukraine Special Military Operation as an unwarranted invasion and the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, as Satan incarnate. Evil is the word Biden often applies to Putin.

Many of the Americans that I speak with readily accept this perspective. By and large, they view the role of America as the protector of the weak. Americans readily identify with “America as the policeman of the World.” And that has been the justification for all the recent wars we’ve engaged in.

If we begin with President George H.W Bush’s War against Iraq (retaliation for Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait) to President Clinton’s bombing of the Serbs to protect the Albanians, to the many chapters of George W. Bush’s “War on Terror,” Iraq II, Afghanistan and so on. In each case, these military operations were portrayed as a quasi-police action where the United States acted to preserve international law and order. At least was the rationale.

Unfortunately, these engagements have rarely worked out the way America had hoped. Afghanistan is an outstanding example of just how wrong these interventions can be. Still, the motivation for these conflicts has usually played well at home. Sufficient numbers of Americans supported the strategy that Congress and the President could begin each military operation. Each time, these wars have played to the American World View.

However, another World View is rising in opposition to the American and European perspectives. It’s the View of the millions who live on the other side of the “Haves, “Have not” divide. Nations like India, China, and Brazil no longer accept America and Europe’s leadership or world view. Noting has brought this growing divide into sharper focus than the War in Ukraine.

Official US Policy paints the Russian Federation as akin to the old Soviet Union. The USSR was a monolithic power that sought to dominate the World. President Biden portrays the Russian Leader, Vladimir Putin as a dictator, ignoring the reality of Russian elections. I find it particularly ironic that this President, of all people, would criticize the fairness of any country’s election process.

But despite the best efforts of the American State Department in general, and Victoria Nuland in particular, these arguments have yet to convince the members of the BRICS Nations. The BRICS Organization is a multi-state consortium of Emerging Countries, such as India and China, representing most of the World’s population. The other original members of BRICS are Brazil, South Africa, and Russia. That’s right, Russia.

For over 20 years, these countries have worked side by side. They have watched as each of their economies grew and developed. Today they are an essential component of the global economy. Without Chinese manufacturing, America’s and European Economies would grind to a halt. The loss of Russian Gas is increasingly harming European Industry.

As we’ve noted prior, despite all the efforts of the European Union and the United States to isolate and ostracize Russia, not one of these countries has turned its back on the Russian Federation. Recently the bonds between these countries have grown more robust by the day.

India and China, two countries who once fought over border disputes, have come together. Last week China and Russia agreed to mutual support, potentially both economically and militarily. And even more concerning for the Western Powers, many Middle Eastern Countries may join the BRICS. These countries include Saudi Arabia and their recently allied partner, Iran.

These are remarkable historical events, events that reflect two distinct and opposing World Views. They understand that Ukraine has been positioned as the West’s way to counter Russia covertly. The BRICS World View sees Ukraine not as a helpless victim but as the West’s Proxy-State.

When former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that the 2014 Minsk Agreement, which Russia signed, was just an effort to “give Ukraine time (to build their military),” the BRICS Countries recognized the duplicity.(Interview Die Zeit 12/7/2022)

When the West provides unlimited military equipment and supplies, the BRICS Countries see Ukraine as the West’s Proxy. And when Russia supplies plentiful, cheap oil and Gas, the BRICS Countries appreciate the support.

The Geo-Political alignment of the World has changed more in the past year than at any time in recent memory. New bonds are being established between these Emerging BRICS Countries as they unite against a common enemy.

And their enemy is not Russia.

