Ukraine Interfered in US Election for Hillary & Investigates, US Ignores

The top prosecutor in Ukraine is investigating a high-level Ukraine official’s interference in the U.S. election on Hillary Clinton’s behalf. There are tapes! Reportedly, the U.S. embassy tried to stop the probe.

THE ONE-SIDED PROBE

After nine months of a probe, that began nine months before Robert Mueller, Strzok and Page found no evidence of collusion. Former FBI Director James Comey was fired for cause and at the behest of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his Deputy Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein then appointed his friend Robert Mueller as a Special Counsel to investigate Trump-Russia collusion.

The disgraced Andrew McCabe, Comey’s Deputy, opened a probe for obstruction based the day after Comey’s firing.

Mueller prosecuted and convicted people tied to Trump for process crimes and crimes unrelated to Russia. He also prosecuted troll farms in Russia that will never be extradited or prosecuted as everyone knows. Mueller did not probe potential crimes by Hillary and people tied to her that came to light during his Trump investigation.

ALL THE SKETCHY PEOPLE

The FBI funneled money to and colluded with Trump-hater Christopher Steele for a dossier that was actually unproven opposition research created for Hillary Clinton and requested by her campaign and her DNC. That was not probed insofar as we know.

Americans were unmasked and leaks followed. No one is investigating that it seems.

John McCain was instrumental in clearing Susan Rice in a Senate hearing over her unmasking Americans and ending the unmasking investigation. And he was also responsible for pushing the fake dossier. No one cares. He’s dead and we aren’t allowed to talk about it.

The FISA abuse bt the FBI is ignored even though the FBI never told the judges Hillary had commissioned the dossier they used as their main body of evidence to secure the spy warrant on Carter Page. The warrant allowed them to spy on anyone he contacted.

There is incontrovertible evidence of spying on Trump campaign staff.

No one appears to be probing the coordination efforts by the State Department to promote the false Russia-Trump collusion story, again using the dossier.

Remember Uranium One?

What happened to the probe of Uranium One that showed Russians were bribing, extorting, and threatening Americans while Bill Clinton got a massive payment to speak in Russia and the Clinton Foundation got a huge infusion of cash from Russians. Hillary was one of the people signing off on selling our uranium mine to Russia.

Then There Is Ukraine

Ukraine is investigating an illegal effort to help Hillary win and Trump lose. The Ukrainian top law enforcement official said the U.S. embassy tried to stop the probe of election interference in their country.

We actually knew about that in 2017 because of Wikileaks releases.

The first two clips explain the Ukraine story and the real collusion. The last clip reveals that a U.S. embassy official continuously insulted President Trump, promising Ukrainians that Trump would be impeached.

The irony is Trump has re-armed Ukraine and it was Obama who took their arms away and gave away the defense shield which Trump reinstituted. Ukraine’s fears were unfounded.