Russia says the West-centered world order is in decline, and it is strengthening a new ‘power triangle’ in the East. It calls this a logical development.

The pact that Putin signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un envisions mutual military assistance between Moscow and Pyongyang if either is attacked. Putin also announced for the first time that Russia could provide weapons to the isolated country, a move that could destabilize the Korean Peninsula and reverberate far beyond.

The US accused them of already sending nuclear weapons to North Korea, which they denied.

Putin described the potential arms shipments as a response to NATO allies providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to attack Russia. Putin declared that Moscow has nothing to lose and will go “to the end” to achieve its goals in Ukraine.

In case you are wondering where China stands, they control both North Korea and Russia.

Ukraine now uses German and US weapons to attack Russia.

Killing Russians with US Weapons

Ukraine used US weapons to kill four people, including two children, with more than 100 injured, Russian authorities have said.

The strike was first reported by Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev on Sunday, who said that the attack killed at least three people, including two children. The death toll later rose to four. According to Russia’s Health Ministry, 124 people were injured, including 27 children.

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the Ukrainian attack, which it said took place at around noon local time. Officials said that the shelling involved five ATACMS missiles. Four were destroyed mid-air.

Remember that the US and Germany just mandated registration for the draft for 18-to 16-year-olds, including women in the US. The US said it was mandatory for men but added that they were not registering and there were no repercussions.

Let us not forget that Iran is on the Russia-China-North Korea side, too, to say nothing of countries in Africa, South America, and even Mexico. What NATO has are dependents!

Nigel Farage Blame the West for the Escalation

In an interview with the BBC on Saturday, Farage, known for his prominent role in the Brexit campaign, recalled that he warned of a potential war in Ukraine as early as 2014 following the Western-backed coup in Kiev.

”It was obvious to me that the ever-eastward expansion of NATO and the European Union was giving this man [Russian President Vladimir Putin] a reason… to say ‘they are coming after us again’ and go to war,” he said.

While Farage claimed it was Putin’s “fault” that Russia sent troops into Ukraine, he insisted that “we’ve provoked this war.”

OUR BORDER IS WIDE OPEN. THE ADMINISTRATION IS GOING TO KILL US! PROVE ME WRONG.

Related