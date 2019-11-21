Ukraine MP says ‘Biden, partners received $16.5 mln in payments stolen from Ukraine’

BIDEN, PARTNERS RECEIVED $16.5 MILLION

“Some $16.5 million received by Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, as payment from Burisma was stolen from Ukrainian citizens, member of parliament Andriy Derkach has said.” Interfax reported this information.

Derkach said at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency that on November 14 the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) announced a new case concerning the owner of Burisma, former Ecology Minister Mykola Zlochevsky.

“The PGO document once again confirms the data I had previously published on Burisma and international corruption. According to Zlochevsky’s suspicion notice, Biden and partners received their $16.5 million for their services to Burisma. Biden received funds not due to the successful activity of Burisma or for brilliant business decisions or recommendations. This is the money of Ukrainian citizens. The funds were obtained by criminal means. That’s what they say in the PGO,” Derkach said.

Derkach received the new information from investigative journalists.

“According to the investigation, Zlochevsky was directly involved in the withdrawal of funds by the Yanukovych “family” (the Yanukovych criminal organization, according to the notice). They laundered the funds of Yanukovych through three companies in Latvia,” Derkach said.

As reported, on October 9 Derkach contacted the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the U.S. Embassy with the information.

Zlochevsky revealed the amount of money that was transferred to the representatives of Burisma Group, including Hunter Biden. According to the documents, about $16.5 million was transferred in favor of Hunter Biden, Aleksander Kwasniewski, Alan Apter, and Devon Archer.

According to Derkach, Ex-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin repeatedly contacted NABU Director Artem Sytnyk in the framework of criminal proceedings involving Burisma, but constantly received formal replies. The activities of Shokin, according to Derkach, irritated Joe Biden during his fifth visit to Kyiv in two years on December 7-8, 2015. The visit was devoted to the issue of removing Shokin as Prosecutor General and the affairs of Zlochevsky and Burisma.

Biden pressured the Ukraine government with threats of holding back aa $1 billion credit guarantee. Biden acknowledged the pressure in a speech on video before the U.S. Foreign Relations Council in January 2018.

On November 11, Derkach said on his video blog that Head of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky launched an investigation into his allegations that the NABU had provided information to the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. He also noted that from May 2014 until October 2015, Burisma transferred $4.817 million to Rosemont, and the latter transferred $871,000 to Hunter Biden.

UKRAINE PROSECUTOR GENERAL MENTIONS HUNTER

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, said Thursday that he has not met or discussed the investigations into the energy company Burisma with representatives of other countries, Interfax reports.

He was asked by a reporter at a presser if anyone from the Trump administration questioned, made requests or pressured him. “I haven’t met or discussed this with representatives of the administration of any foreign state… I haven’t been asked any questions, haven’t been pressured or given any requests,” Riaboshapka said

THERE IS NO ‘BURISMA CASE’

Riaboshapka argued there is no Burisma case per se, but rather 13 criminal cases. The country’s former Ecology Minister and Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky is implicated and some of mention Burisma. Some mention Hunter Biden.

After the Prosecutor’s Office loses investigative functions, these cases, in accordance with their jurisdiction, will be transferred to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), he said.

That’s the organization founded by Democrats to ward off corruption and which has been attacked by Republicans as corrupt.

The Cases Are Not Against Burisma, They Are Against Zlochevsky

“There are 13 cases in which former Ecology Minister Zlochevsky is implicated. The name of this company is mentioned in some of these cases. Furthermore, some of these cases include words that mean the name of the person we have discussed [former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who used to hold a seat on the Burisma board of directors]. What will happen to these cases next – they will be handed over in accordance with their jurisdiction. Some of them will be transferred to NABU, others perhaps to the National Bureau of Investigation, and the rest maybe to SBU: where they focus on financial terrorism or terrorist acts,” he said.

Zlochevsky left Ukraine in late 2014. In early 2015 he was put on the wanted persons list on suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Hunter Biden sat on the Burisma board from 2014 to 2019.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has investigated several criminal proceedings implicating Zlochevsky and sent one of the cases to NABU in 2015-2016.

In January 2017, Burisma said all cases against Burisma Group had been closed in Ukraine.

Media reported on February 1, 2018, that Zlochevsky had returned to Ukraine. On January 23, 2019, the Prosecutor General’s Office summoned him for questioning as part of ongoing investigations and court proceedings.

IMPORTANT NOTE: MR. ZLOCHEVSKY HAS NOT BEEN INDICTED. AT LEAST NOT YET.