Ukraine MPs demand Zelensky, Trump investigate Biden for corruption

This is an interesting turn of events. The headline of the Interfax-Ukraine today reads: MPs demand Zelensky, Trump investigate suspicion of U.S.-Ukraine corruption involving $7.4 bln

They reported that members of the Ukraine Parliament demand that the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States investigate the laundering of $7.4 billion by the family of the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, through the U.S. investment fund Franklin Templeton Investments. They’ve tied the fund to the Democrat Party.

During a presser, MP Andriy Derkach said they have new documents from journalists about international corruption involving Ukrainian officials.

“Last week, November 14, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), unnoticed by the media, announced a new suspicion to the notorious owner of Burisma, ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevsky. According to the suspicion, the Yanukovych family is suspected, in particular, with legalizing (laundering) of criminally obtained income through Franklin Templeton Investments, an investment fund carrying out purchases of external government loan bonds totaling $7.4 billion,” Derkach said.

With reference to the investigation, Derkach emphasized: it was money criminally obtained by the “family” of Yanukovych and invested in the purchase of Ukrainian debt in 2013-2014.

The son of Templeton’s founder, John Templeton Jr. was a big Obama donor, Derkach said, adding that Thomas Donilon is involved in the fund and was Obama’s national security adviser.

“President Zelensky must pick up the phone, dial Trump, ask for help and cooperation in the fight against corruption and fly to Washington. The issue of combating international corruption in Ukraine with the participation of citizens, businessmen, and U.S. officials should become a key during the meeting of the two presidents,” he said.

Derkach said it is necessary for them to work with the U.S. DOJ. to obtain information about this fund and interrogate officials involved.

Here’s the kicker of numerous kickers: Derkach also announced the amount of money transferred to representatives of the Burisma Group, including Hunter Biden. According to documents, in general, in favor of Hunter Biden, Alexander Kwasniewski, Alan Apter and Devon Archer, Burisma paid about $16.5 million.

Derkach also made note of the pressure put on the former prosecutor Viktor Shokin by Joe Biden.