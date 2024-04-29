Ukraine’s Tactical Retreat & NATO Troops Are in Ukraine!

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, confirms that a tactical retreat is underway. Ukraine forces are being beaten back from the frontlines. At the same time, NATO troops are reportedly in Ukraine, and some are near the frontlines.

“The situation at the front has worsened,”Syrskii wrote on Telegram, ironically coming just days after President Biden signed into effect a $61 billion defense aid package for Ukraine. The Pentagon has vowed to ship new weapons as fast as possible, while some Ukrainian officials have been warning that it is too little, too late.

The BBC has also verified that Ukraine’s defenses are collapsing in certain sectors of Donetsk.

Separately, Al Jazeera has confirmed that a dramatically reshaped battlefield map is emerging quickly.

Last week, the Kremlin reacted to news of Biden’s $61 billion defense package finally being authorized by saying Russian forces would, as a result, step up attacks on Ukrainian defenses and further that it will be necessary to push the lines back to protect against the long-range weapons by supplied by the West.

That brings us to uniformed NATO troops in Ukraine.

NATO is starting to deploy combat troops to Ukraine. They are in uniform and mostly are concentrated in the western part of the country, although in some cases they are close to the actual fighting in the east. Soldiers from Poland, France, the UK, Finland and other NATO members are arriving in larger numbers. These troops are not mercenaries. They wear the flag of their country on their shirts.

NATO is putting out the word these are not combat soldiers but are in Ukraine to operate sophisticated Western hardware. But if they are firing at the Russians, the only proper way to interpret their presence is they are playing an active part in the shooting war.

There are also about 3100 mercenaries fighting for Ukraine.

The US has made clear that NATO won’t stop until Ukraine wins. If they are serious, it means they will bring in troops at some point.

The consensus from Israpundit:

The consensus opinion in the US National Security establishment is that Ukraine is losing its war with the Russians and could potentially face the collapse of its army. There already are reports that some of the top brigades in the Ukrainian armed forces, including the 25th Airborne Assault Brigade, the 67th Mechanized Brigade that abandoned positions in Chasiv Yar, the 115th Brigade that refused to follow orders, and the 47th Mechanized that demanded rotation after more than a year on the front lines, all of whom refused orders from their commanders. These are top Army brigades and not territorial defense units.

The Russians know what is going on, and they are targeting foreign forces while also grinding down Ukrainian fighting units, inflicting heavy casualties. The Russians say Ukraine has already lost almost 500,000 troops in the war, and the numbers destroyed in combat grow on a daily basis.

Ukraine is desperately looking for soldiers.

If Biden wins in November, NATO will likely go to war with Russia. It might happen anyway if Congress is successful in Trump-proofing this war.

Col. Macgregor Responds to $95B Bill:

He says we are not represented in D.C., and there is no change in the outcome of elections. We don’t agree. At least vote and try.

The massive invasion and crime are signs of the US destruction. That is true.

