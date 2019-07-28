UN Chooses Where Refugees Are Placed in the United States

The U.N. picks our refugees and screening is allegedly conducted by our State Department employees. The U.N. is a far-left cabal of dictators who hate us. The U.S. had been doing a very poor job of screening. Recently, a new rule mandates agents screening people look at social media pages as part of the screening. That was not allowed under the prior administration.

Another question is who decides where the refugees are placed.

The Catholic Record, in an article about learning the migration process, a Somali in Kentucky helped him find the answer as to who picks final destinations, Refugee Resettlement reported.

The author, an employment team leader, wrote:

Ahmed is a Somali refugee who came to Kentucky after spending eight years in a Kenyan refugee camp. I remember when I first met Ahmed, I asked why they chose Louisville as a destination, and his response was really eye-opening to the entire resettlement process, “Man, we didn’t choose Louisville, they (the United Nations High Commission for Refugees) choose for you, and you take the destination they offer.”

The refugee was placed in 1997 but the article was written recently.

A 2015 article on Quartz says the World Relief organization and nine other religious organizations pick the areas for resettlement. They are a non-profit that works with the U.N. who pick the refugees and the religious organizations that settle them.

World Relief is a non-profit humanitarian organization formed by Evangelicals in 1944.

The suggestion is that the U.N. tells the religious organizations where to place the refugees.

The organizations paid by the U.S. taxpayer to place the refugees are:

Ann Corcoran of Refugee Resettlement Watch put up a graph of where the refugees are being placed.

The screening is suspect

Quartz made the screening sound very intense, but that is not consistent with numerous reports.

In February of last year, Mary Doestch, a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Department of State, said President Trump’s immigration order didn’t go far enough. As a refugee coordinator throughout the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and Cuba, she saw the abuses and fraud in the refugee program first-hand, according to The Chicago Tribune.

She said she knows “about the entrenched interests that fight every effort to implement much-needed reform” and denied the claims of enhanced vetting are legitimate.

It’s impossible, she said, to vet an individual who has “no type of an official record”, especially in countries “compromised by terrorism”

GO TO REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT WATCH TO FIND OUT WHAT’S GOING ON