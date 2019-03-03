UN Displays GIANT Portrait of Mass Murdering Communist Che Guevara

“I want you to put socialism on trial. That’s what I’m asking you to do today. I don’t want us to stand idly by. I don’t want to let this stuff fester; I want it challenged; I want it debated; I want it rebutted, and I want to convict socialism.” ~ Larry Kudlow

In the Geneva UN headquarters, a giant portrait of mass murder and Cuban communist revolutionary icon Che Guevara is displayed.

Never doubt that the U.N. is a communist dictators’ club in general and that most of the world are collectivists to one degree or another.

The United Nations decided to hang a giant portrait of socialist Che Guevara, the racist and homophobic mass murdering psychopath, at its location in Geneva. Ironically, the portrait of this bloodthirsty murderer, who killed without mercy and helped oppress millions, is sharing the same space in Geneva with the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Deprivation of liberty is the way of the world.

LIBERTY IS NOT THE WAY OF THE WORLD

Professor, scholar, author, Walter E. Williams defines liberty as “people being able to engage in peaceable and voluntary exchange without interference by others. Typically, down through history, liberty is not the normal state of affairs. That is, throughout mankind’s history, he has been subject to arbitrary abuse and control by others.”

The amount of liberty Americans and Western Europeans have is rare.

He told Mark Levin recently that he is afraid some historian a hundred years from now will say, “The normal state of affairs has been arbitrary abuse and control by others, and there’s this tiny little curiosity where a large amount of people had a large amount of liberty for a short amount of time, but it all went back to the normal state of affairs. That is, arbitrary abuse and control by others.”

As he said further, totalitarians can destroy liberty by using liberty.

SOCIALISM IS TOTALITARIANISM

Ronald Cherry at Renew America implores Americans to take an active role in defeating American Marxist Socialism. He puts it this way:

“Socialism is excessive and oppressive government power over the individual, derived via excessive collectivization of the people’s property, reducing the people to cogs in the machinery of government.”

“A small degree of Socialism (collective government power) is necessary, such as our Federal and Interstate Highways, Post Office, National Parks, the CDC, NASA and the U.S. Military, but Federal control of banking, healthcare, education, retirement, intra-state commerce, the internet, and ultimately every aspect of American life, is the very thing our Founders were seeking to avoid, because that degree of Socialism is in fact Totalitarianism.”

Walter Williams warns of totalitarianism:

Sadly, the big collapse is coming, but not for decades. Politicians logically kick the can down the road to survive. Our congressmen are only here for two years and senators for six. The Socialist programs like social security, subsidized programs, welfare, that will destroy us continue to erode our empire.

We have betrayed our Founders, and have strayed too far from the principles of liberty, Williams says.

FREE MARKET CAPITALISM IS MORALLY SUPERIOR

In an article comparing socialism with capitalism, Williams writes, “Free market capitalism, wherein there is peaceful voluntary exchange, is morally superior to any other economic system.”

It is a system by which we are defined by private ownership of ourselves and our belongings.

He writes: “Why? Let’s start with my initial premise. All of us own ourselves. I am my private property, and you are yours. Murder, rape, theft and the initiation of violence are immoral because they violate self-ownership. Similarly, the forcible use of one person to serve the purposes of another person, for any reason, is immoral because it violates self-ownership.”

The George Mason Distinguished Professor OF Economics describes the taking of that property as theft, especially by our government.

“Tragically, two-thirds to three-quarters of the federal budget can be described as Congress taking the rightful earnings of one American to give to another American — using one American to serve another. Such acts include farm subsidies, business bailouts, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, welfare, and many other programs.”

Free market capitalism will fail because of its success in creating jobs and bringing about wealth and achievement. Once attained, people will give it away to solve the ills of the world.