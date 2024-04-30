UN Identified a NoKo Missile in Ukraine, Fired on Jan. 2

[Reuters] The UN identified a North Korean missile fired into Ukraine’s Kharkiv region during the January strikes.

The debris from a missile that landed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Jan. 2 was from a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile, United Nations sanctions monitors told a Security Council committee in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.

In the 32-page report, the U.N. sanctions monitors concluded that “debris recovered from a missile that landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on 2 January 2024 derives from a DPRK Hwasong-11 series missile”. It violates the arms embargo on North Korea.

North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions for its ballistic missile and nuclear programs since 2006, and those measures have been strengthened over the years.

If this war continues to expand, we could conceivably be at war with Russia, Iran, North Korea, and others. At the same time, the U.S. is deeply in debt, has incompetent leaders, and our enemies can pour across our open borders.

A relative of mine is stationed at a base in California. When he went to a gun range outside the base, he witnessed a large group of Chinese men practicing while speaking Chinese.

As a nation, we are in rapid decline, as Democrats wanted.

Watch:

Related