UN Rep Says It’s a ‘Right’ for Migrants to Come Illegally for ‘Asylum’

The new head of United Nations Global Communications says that it is a “right” for migrants to illegally enter another country for asylum.

“It is never a crime to seek asylum in another country even if one enters a country irregularly,” she added.

Melissa Fleming wrote on Facebook that, “the right to seek asylum is enshrined in Article 14 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights & was made binding by the 1951 Refugee Convention.”

While she didn’t specifically mention the United States, it’s certainly clear she includes the U.S. and is sending a message. Almost all of the illegal aliens are claiming asylum now and we have our own congresspeople going to the border to coach them and torment border agents.

Fleming is another far-left voice for the asylum deception the left in this country and in the U.N. have been promoting and, that is, all these illegal aliens are asylum seekers. The goal is to collapse our asylum system.

Fleming, an American, is the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), no friend of the United States.

Just last month, Omar insisted the United States is losing the “moral high ground” and we needed the U.N. to step in to handle the immigration crisis on America’s southern border. Omar is also no friend of the United States.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says the *United Nations* must be brought in to handle the immigration crisis on America’s southern border Omar, who was accused this week of having an affair with a married man, lectured the audience about the “moral high ground” pic.twitter.com/1wxtgw7I9x — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

The U.N. and churches are behind the caravans, along with some dangerous foreign actors. They make billions of dollars off the refugee resettlement program, and are never accountable thanks to the open borders media. Violent, aggrieved, and entitled foreigners are allowed to pour into the U.S. regularly, forever changing our way of life.

We now have Africans flying in directly to Maine to demand refugee status. They are getting it. Africans coming in at the border have also been flown to Maine on tax dollars.

The left has made asylum laws into a joke. Many of these so-called refugees are not assimilating.

Recently, Maine renamed Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day. It’s budding Maoism coming back to life.

Did you know that Texas is the most welcoming state for refugees? Expect the state to turn blue soon.