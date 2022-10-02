UN/WEF Works with Google to Censor! “We Own the Science” of Climate Change

The U.N. Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, a World Economic Forum member, proudly admitted that the elites work with Google and other platforms to censor political information.

Fleming says they “own the science” on “climate change.” Opposing viewpoints have now been pushed down in search results through their partnership with Google.

“You know, we partnered with Google, for example. If you Google climate change, you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of U.N. resources,” Fleming revealed. “We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we’d googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top.”

“So, we are becoming much more proactive,” she went on. “You know, we own the science and we think that the world, you know, should know it, and the platforms themselves also do. But again… it’s a huge, huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active.”

This is deeply troubling. Powerful elitists can manipulate us with their connections to all communication. The fact that she can boast that they “own the science” should send a chill through every American.

NEW – UN Secretary for Global Comms says they “own the science” on “climate change,” and opposing viewpoints have now been pushed down in search results through their partnership with Google.pic.twitter.com/fMaPYsHGUT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 2, 2022

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Reclaim the Net reports that the WEF vows to censor the net. They work closely with the UN and share the same authoritarian goals.

“The World Economic Forum, an international group that works to “shape global, regional and industry agendas,” has formed a new “Global Coalition for Digital Safety” that’s made up of Big Tech executives and government officials and intends to come up with new “innovations” to police “harmful content and conduct online.”

“The scope of so-called “harmful” content that will be targeted by this Global Coalition for Digital Safety is far-reaching and encompasses both legal content (such as “health misinformation” and “anti-vaccine content”) and illegal content (such as child exploitation and abuse and violent extremism).”

The World Economic Forum plans more intense censorship through its Global Coalition for Digital Safety. They are picking out so-called harmful content that needs to be obliterated. They have toolkits.

